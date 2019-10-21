Olympic freeskier/human Rube Goldberg machine returns with another mind-blowing training video

I think it's safe to say that eight of ten American children have, at one point or another, pretended a perfectly ordinary floor was lava. Why? Honestly, who knows why kids do the things they do, but the memory of hopping couch cushion to couch cushion still fills us all with a warm, fuzzy nostalgia. For Swiss Olympic freeskier Andri Raggetl, however, who butters his bread doing stuff like this...

...and this...

...that feeling isn't nostalgia as much it is a present, urgent need to not get smoked when spinning upside down 30 feet in the air. Thus, his training regimen reflects that humble living room game we all know and love, only on a much (much, much, much) crazier scale. If you feel like being athletically humbled today, check it out.

Parkour, skateboarding, gymnastics, trampolining, slacklining, juggling, and, um, even hoverboarding, Andri Ragettli essentially covers the entirety of X Games programming, with a little dash of traveling carnival, in a single workout routine. One that, as he points out, took him 232 FREAKING TRIES. What was the last time you tried anything 232 times? Yeah, us neither.

But this is just business as usual for Ragettli, who has been featured in these very (and very hallowed) pages doing stuff just like this on more than one occasion .

Keep it up, man. We can't wait to see what you come up with next.