Ladies and gentlemen, meet John Slate. Slate is a proud Oklahoman and, by the transitive property, a big Sooners guy. In recent years, he's had plenty to cheer about thanks to back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, while arch rivals Texas have been mired in national obscurity. The seething contempt between the two neighbors runs deep no matter the circumstances, however, so when Slate was approached by a local news reporter while waiting out a snarl on I-40 caused by nearby flooding on Tuesday, he couldn't help but slip a not-so-subtle dig at the Longhorns into his instant-classic interview. Boomer Sooner indeed...

From start to finish the whole segment is a work of art. "I thought I was gonna be a little slick and take the shoulder all the way in, but it didn't work," he tells the reporter, before beaming the camera with this little gem.

RELATED: Oklahoma men's golf team plays an epic golf prank on one of its own

Then when asked about his plans to wait out the traffic jam, Slate, perched on the tailgate of his pickup the whole time, says, "I have a bag of pork rinds in the truck. I reckon I'll just stay out here and eat my pork rinds. Might take a nap for a little while." And as if that display of total mastery over one's emotions wasn't enough, right as the camera cuts away to leave Slate to his snack-abetted slumber, he drops the piece de resistance:

Ah the dreaded Horn Down. No matter your allegiances, Big 12 or otherwise, you have to applaud Slate's commitment to the art of the almighty troll job, even under dire circumstances. God willing and the Red River Rivalry don't rise, hopefully John will be home for dinner...provided he doesn't spoil his appetite with those pork rinds, of course.