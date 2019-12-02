Trending
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Ohio State fan hands Michigan another L with heartwarming holiday light display

By
3 hours ago

Welcome to Black Monday, America, better known as the Monday after Ohio State-Michigan for the maize-and-blue swaths of this great nation's college football-loving populace. For the last 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 years, the Wolverines faithful have returned to their offices following Thanksgiving with heads down and tails tucked, mourning yet another loss to their arch (former) rivals. This year, like last, the holiday arrived with particular force, following a 56-27 whoopin' in which Michigan's best spell was the three minutes when everyone thought Justin Fields nuked his ACL. For Buckeyes fans, however, the holiday is not cause for sadness but celebration, rejoicing in what has become, over the better part of the last decade, the hap-hap-happiest time of the year. But don't take our word for it, just ask certified Christmas guy and all-around Ohioan Mark Miller, who for the second year running, updated his Christmas decorations to reflect the final score of the game they call The Game.

We now go live to the Griswold Miller Family lighting ceremony...

RELATED: This Penn State nut's holiday lights should get him kicked off the planet

Talk about twisting the knife. Not only do Michigan fans get to remember the horrors of Saturday afternoon every time they go caroling, but this Tweet also ensures they don't forget last year's even more embarrassing beatdown while they're at it. At this point, said blade has been turned a full 360 degrees, especially if you're name is Jim Harbaugh, who didn't take too kindly to be asked point blank if he was a shittier coach than Ryan Day, who has been at the helm of a FBS college football program for all of eight months now.

Tough stuff to stomach, even for ol' Jimbo. But hey look on the bright side, Michigan fans...........um........er...........uh...........at least JT was short?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Ohio State fan hands Michigan another L with heartwarming holiday light display

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Power conferences in college football are just medieval kingdoms now

3 hours ago
Big Man On Campus

The hedges at Jordan-Hare Stadium claim multiple lives, are our college football star of the...

4 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Chargers are the GOAT of losing in absurd fashion

7 hours ago
Random Daggers

Graeme McDowell gets "owned" by Padraig Harrington's delightful Ryder Cup dagger

November 29, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's latest "Phireside Chat" features his father, who says a total of zero words

November 27, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Not-so-happy valley

November 27, 2019
Upsets we love

Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke at buzzer, pulls off biggest upset in 15 years to become team

November 27, 2019
Gobble, Gobble

Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia and the rest of golf's biggest turkeys from 2019

November 26, 2019
Thanks A Lot, Coach

Mike Tomlin's reason for starting Devlin Hodges was a nice big middle finger to Mason Rudolph

November 26, 2019
The Grind

Jon Rahm’s generous “wedding gift,” a slam dunk walk-off hole-in-one, and the greatest, golf...

November 26, 2019
The Wide World of Walton

Bill Walton was born to call the Maui Invitational

November 26, 2019
Tattle Tales

New York Post gets deservedly ROASTED for hilariously bad headline about Sam Darnold getting

November 26, 2019
Nectar of the gods

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon takes sip of fan's beer, which is definitely allowed when by...

November 26, 2019
Feel-Good Story

Anthony Kim once giving a five-figure tip to a waitress in need is the Thanksgiving story to...

November 25, 2019
Cool Hand Luka

Luka Doncic is the MVP, Dallas's Messiah and a roastmaster

November 25, 2019
You Can Call Him Al

Al Michaels saves doomed NBC Thanksgiving Football promotion by being Al Michaels

November 25, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Joel Klatt riling up the "Avengers"-loving nerds makes him our college football star of the...

November 25, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursBrandel Chamblee is putting down his mic and going …
Golf News & ToursGraeme McDowell named Irish Open host for 2020, 202…
The LoopOhio State fan hands Michigan another L with heartw…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved