Ohio State fan hands Michigan another L with heartwarming holiday light display

Welcome to Black Monday, America, better known as the Monday after Ohio State-Michigan for the maize-and-blue swaths of this great nation's college football-loving populace. For the last 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 years, the Wolverines faithful have returned to their offices following Thanksgiving with heads down and tails tucked, mourning yet another loss to their arch (former) rivals. This year, like last, the holiday arrived with particular force, following a 56-27 whoopin' in which Michigan's best spell was the three minutes when everyone thought Justin Fields nuked his ACL. For Buckeyes fans, however, the holiday is not cause for sadness but celebration, rejoicing in what has become, over the better part of the last decade, the hap-hap-happiest time of the year. But don't take our word for it, just ask certified Christmas guy and all-around Ohioan Mark Miller, who for the second year running, updated his Christmas decorations to reflect the final score of the game they call The Game.

We now go live to the Griswold Miller Family lighting ceremony...

Talk about twisting the knife. Not only do Michigan fans get to remember the horrors of Saturday afternoon every time they go caroling, but this Tweet also ensures they don't forget last year's even more embarrassing beatdown while they're at it. At this point, said blade has been turned a full 360 degrees, especially if you're name is Jim Harbaugh, who didn't take too kindly to be asked point blank if he was a shittier coach than Ryan Day, who has been at the helm of a FBS college football program for all of eight months now.

Tough stuff to stomach, even for ol' Jimbo . But hey look on the bright side, Michigan fans...........um........er...........uh...........at least JT was short?