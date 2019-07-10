Trending
Ohio man builds real-life Field of Dreams in backyard for himself—er—his five-year-old son

If you build it, they will come. So goes the iconic line in the overrated 80s heartstring plucker Field of Dreams. In the case of K-Cos, "they" happens to refer to a bunch of creepy baseball ghosts wandering out of the cornfield like aliens in Signs, but in the case of Jason Kidd (no, not that one), the inspiration to build a baseball diamond in the front yard of his Cleveland home came from a slightly more terrestrial source:

His 5-year-old son.

"About two years ago my son and I were playing with his plastic T-ball set," Kidd told WKNY Channel 3, "He asked if we could build a baseball field in the backyard. I kind of blew him off. But I started thinking about it. Then I started measuring to see if we have room, and now I have a baseball field."

Indeed you do, Jason. Indeed you do.

Now he says neighbors drive by at all hours and tell him it's the best thing that happened to the neighborhood. People online reference that exact Field of Dreams cliche we just regurgitated with no end in sight. Kidd, who learned the game from his uncle and is a lifelong Indians fan, has become a World's Best Dad contender seemingly overnight, but he's not letting the fame go to his head.

Nor is he stressing on the $30,000 bar tab the field—which features infield clay, regulation bases, and perfectly straight foul lines that he measures and paints himself—rung up. "It probably wasn't my best financial decision," he says. "But that's OK, it's baseball."

Just try explaining that to the missus, Jason.

