Waste Management Phoenix Open

Odyssey brews up putter cover with bottle opener for Waste Management Phoenix Open

By
2 hours ago
Waste Management Phoenix Open - Round Two
Chris Condon

Forget the Super Bowl. It's officially Waste Management Phoenix Open week here in our neck of the sports woods, and that means more fun, sun, and Coors Light consumption than you can shake ASU co-ed booty at. The festivities are just getting underway, but from the looks of things, Odyssey has already been pre-gaming with their new, beer key-outfitted putter cover that pays tribute to the tournament's long, proud history of debauchery.

Designed to look like a beer tap, the celebratory mallet cover, in addition to the aforementioned bottle opener, features a variety of custom badging—including "pour it in" and "please putt responsibly"—rendered in the infamous tourney's green-and-yellow color scheme. There's even a matching blade cover, for the rare party boy traditionalists in the crowd. Needless to say, long birdie bombs on 16 have never looked (or tasted) so good...

If you're sick of the Phoenix Open's unabashed Happy Gilmore-isms and think Rickie Fowler untucking his shirt is emblematic of deeper societal failings, however, perhaps this (or anything stronger than seltzer with lime) isn't for you. That said, at least you'll have something new to rant about on your Facebook wall...

