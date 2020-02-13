Trending
Now for some actual good baseball news: Full minor-league rosters are coming to MLB The Show 20

It's been a tough week for baseball. First, Ty Kelly blew the whistle on minor league spring training "lunches," calling in to very real question whether or not that proposed 42-team contraction is actually a good idea after all. Then Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire was arrested for masturbating to porn in his SUV in a public parking lot. Finally, the Astros decided to issue the apology that nobody asked for, making matters much, much worse in the process. Here's 'Stros owner Jim Crane on the one big takeaway from this whole mess.

Good stuff, Jimbo. We feel so much better now.

But like a lighthouse beacon in a sea of roiling darkness, on Wednesday news also broke that MLB The Show 20—the only remaining licensed baseball video game on the market—will feature full minor-league rosters for the first time ever. Prospect nerds and Lehigh Valley IronPig fans, rejoice!

RELATED: Oakland Athletics sign random flamethrower who threw 96 mph during a fan contest

Yup, that's Tim Tebow you see cranking dingers to right. Also Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore, White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, and Rays shortstop Wander Franco, the number-one overall prospect in the entire MiLB. Want make sure your team doesn't waste a generational talent like they always do? You can do that. Want to experience the singular joy of an eight-hour Greyhound trip to Manchester, New Hampshire just take one off the hands in 34-degree weather? Your wish is granted.

And while the robust, playable farm system is definitely the splashiest addition to MLB The Show 20, the game has a little extra pine tar up its sleeve, including Legends additions Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz (calling all Braves fans!), real-time player progression (even in games!), and new item rewards. If leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to the Southern League pennant sounds like your cup of Gatorade, then make sure to pre-order MLB The Show 20 here.

MLB The Show 20 is out March 17th on PS4

