Trending
AARPop

Nothing to see here, just Gary Sheffield hitting bombs and crushing cigars

By
5 hours ago

Keep it moving, folks. Nothing to see here but a 51-year-old man in a windbreaker chomping on a cigar and crushing dingers over a 15-foot tall outfield fence with room to spare. Apparently it's some guy named Gary Sheffield—just your average Joe Blow—so don't waste your time. Go home to your families. Belly up to the bar. Hop a boxcar headed west with nothing but a hobo sack and a pocket full of dreams. Honestly we don't care what you do with the vibrant, fertile oasis that is your life, but don't spend it watching some old dude hit baseballs.

Or not. Have it your way, you fools.

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Aaron Judge promises fan he'll hit home run, obviously hits home run

See? Like we said, nothing special. Sure, some of those balls still haven't landed. Yes, he's going after that cigar harder than MJ at the turn. But still, come on. You could be compiling Baby Yoda memes or something. USE WHAT LITTLE TIME YOU HAVE LEFT IN THIS EXISTENCE WISELY, PEOPLE.

Of course, as some of you have pointed out, Gary Sheffield is closer to Joe DiMaggio than Joe Blow. He hit 509 Major League homers in his day. When he retired in 2009, he was a top-five active player in walks, runs, RBIs, hits, and homers. Not bad. There we said it. Happy now?

But trust us, that warm, fuzzy feeling will be short-lived once you think about this: Every second you spend watching Sheffield pound the dang cover off the ball halfway to a hundred, is a second you're not spending arguing online about whether or not Billie Eilish should know who Van Halen is. You people really have to work on your priorities...

RELATED: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. practicing for the Home Run Derby is the hottest video on the internet right now

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Coping Mechanisms

Skip Bayless' wife pens survival guide for partners of sports fans because obviously

2 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ walk-off “win,” Shooter McGavin shoots his shot, and PGA Tour wedding season...

3 hours ago
AARPop

Nothing to see here, just Gary Sheffield hitting bombs and crushing cigars

5 hours ago
Yakety Sax

Buffalo winger Conor Sheary had the perfect reaction to scoring this hilarious goal on the New...

5 hours ago
Go On Matteo!

Lionel Messi's son reacting to dad's sixth Ballon d'Or is a beacon of light in this dark place...

a day ago
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Ohio State fan hands Michigan another L with heartwarming holiday light display

December 2, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Power conferences in college football are just medieval kingdoms now

December 2, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The hedges at Jordan-Hare Stadium claim multiple lives, are our college football star of the...

December 2, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Chargers are the GOAT of losing in absurd fashion

December 2, 2019
Random Daggers

Graeme McDowell gets "owned" by Padraig Harrington's delightful Ryder Cup dagger

November 29, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's latest "Phireside Chat" features his father, who says a total of zero words

November 27, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Not-so-happy valley

November 27, 2019
Upsets we love

Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke at buzzer, pulls off biggest upset in 15 years to become team

November 27, 2019
Gobble, Gobble

Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia and the rest of golf's biggest turkeys from 2019

November 26, 2019
Thanks A Lot, Coach

Mike Tomlin's reason for starting Devlin Hodges was a nice big middle finger to Mason Rudolph

November 26, 2019
The Grind

Jon Rahm’s generous “wedding gift,” a slam dunk walk-off hole-in-one, and the greatest, golf...

November 26, 2019
The Wide World of Walton

Bill Walton was born to call the Maui Invitational

November 26, 2019
Tattle Tales

New York Post gets deservedly ROASTED for hilariously bad headline about Sam Darnold getting

November 26, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods is ready for the Hero World Challenge..…
Golf News & ToursHarry Higgs on being a PGA Tour rookie, having Brys…
Golf News & ToursHero World Challenge 2019 odds: Is Tiger Woods a go…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved