Nothing to see here, just a rugby player snapping his dislocated knee back into place and reentering the game

In the pantheon of tough-guy sports , it's golf, rugby...kidding, kidding, kidding. It's just rugby—colloquially known as Football, But Actually Suicidal—and everything else. In fact, if Monty Python's "it's just a flesh wound" bit was a sport, that sport would be rugby, a fact emphasized by this LITERALLY INSANE video of Hull FC's Joe Westerman slapping his dislocated kneecap back into place before trotting back into the game un-phased. If injury stuff gets you squeamish, this is the part where you should look away.

Loading View on Instagram

RELATED: Rugby player blows snot rocket into opponent's face, should be suspended from the planet

Here's what Westerman had to say about the injury , which would mentally and physically sideline us from anything but limping over to the fridge for a fresh ice pack and another beer.

I looked at my leg and saw my knee cap on the side and I felt like I had to just smack it back in. It wasn’t really an excruciating pain. It freaked me out more than anything because it looked so weird. I expect to be training next week and I can’t really see myself missing our next game against St Helens next Friday.

In other news, Giancarlo Stanton—who has already missed 69 games this season in a sport where HE DOESN'T EVEN HAVE TO PLAY DEFENSE—is back on the IL after tweaking his right PCL sliding into third. These two stories are entirely unrelated.