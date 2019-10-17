Trending
Trick Plays

Noted basketball savant JaVale McGee fakes injury, slams home dunk on unsuspecting Warriors

By
3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein

JaVale McGee is known for lots of things. Using three balls during a single Dunk Contest dunk. Starring in a reality TV show with his mother. Being featured so regularly on 'Shaqtin' a Fool' that he earned his own nickname, Tragic Bronson. Sharp wits and cunning might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of journeyman center, now plying his trade in LA alongside fellow connoisseur of bad decision making Dwight Howard, but on Wednesday night, everything changed.

Early in the third quarter of the Lakers' preseason showdown with the Warriors, McGee handed it off to LeBron at the top of the arc, rolled his man, and promptly came up lame, limping off beneath the baseline. Then, with the Warriors focusing their numerical advantage on the Lakers' four remaining players, McGee sprung into action, scampering into the paint, collecting the pass and slamming it home uncontested. Two points. Easy as humble pie. Perhaps, just like the Warriors, we've been underestimating McGee this whole time...

RELATED: Tulane fake kneeled Houston (and all of America) to win in the most shocking game of the year in college football

Apparently this is legal in the NBA, where anything, excepting having an opinion about the political climates of far-off lands, goes. In every other sports league on earth, if you come up hurt and limp off, you can't reenter play without referee permission or, at the very least, until the next restart in play. Still, it's a heads up play by McGee to identify the loophole and exploit it. Maybe he has a future as a trial attorney after all. The only quibble is that McGee probably shouldn't have put this on tape until the regular season, but in his defense, he probably thinks it is the regular season.

The fake injury fumblerooski isn't the only new wrinkle McGee has added to his game this offseason, however. He's also developed a knockdown jumper from beyond the arc like Steph on some freakish trial growth serum:

Look out, NBA. If smart Javale is already this dominant, just imagine what will happen if he learns to shoot.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hasta La Vista, Flash Photography

CJ Cup terminator returns for 'Judgement Day'

33 minutes ago
Trick Plays

Noted basketball savant JaVale McGee fakes injury, slams home dunk on unsuspecting Warriors

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

Dancing machine Helen Alfredsson shows how to properly celebrate winning a major

4 hours ago
Wizardry

Sidney Crosby scored the goal of night, until a few hours later when Connor McDavid did

5 hours ago
Swoletown, USA

Jaromir Jagr, who is almost 50 years old, is an absolute UNIT, should come back to the NHL as...

21 hours ago
Death Wish

Footage of Mike Tyson shadowboxing at 53 years old is still scary as hell

a day ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Let's

a day ago
Legends

Byeong Hun An's dad, who is an Olympic medalist, could beat you at ping pong with a wooden...

October 16, 2019
Honey, I'm Home

Michael Jordan selling $7.5-million Utah utopia with golf simulator and Glenwild G.C. views

October 16, 2019
Let the Kids Play

Juan Soto celebrates Nationals' NL pennant with grape juice because he doesn't turn 21 until...

October 16, 2019
Brooks vs. the world

Wait . . . did Brooks Koepka just get motivated for a non-major?

October 16, 2019
Diehards

The honesty from this Washington Nationals fan is something we should all strive for

October 16, 2019
NBAYY

Ranking the 10 best new jerseys ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

October 15, 2019
Best Buds

This group hug in the Washington Nationals dugout is the most heartwarming moment of the MLB...

October 15, 2019
The Grind

Rickie Fowler’s beach wedding, Cardi B’s Tiger Woods reversal, and a big week for WAGs

October 15, 2019
Novelty Gifts

A unofficial ranking of the best golf "talents" you can book on Cameo

October 15, 2019
Playoffs

St. Louis Cardinals coach makes two holes-in-one before playoff game, proves Cardinals aren't...

October 14, 2019
Truck Everlasting

The football truck video to end all football truck videos has finally arrived

October 14, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursThe USGA wants your nomination for its highest hono…
The LoopCJ Cup terminator returns for 'Judgement Day' - Gol…
The LoopNoted basketball savant JaVale McGee fakes injury, …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved