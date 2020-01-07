New Shoes3 hours ago

Nike's new Air Max 97 G brings original Air Max styling to the course

Nike has announced its newest golf shoe, the Air Max 97 G. The "Silver Bullet" colorway is reminiscent of the original Air Max 97s, which Nike released in 1997. They were the first of Nike's shoes to have an air bubble that ran the length of the shoe. This golf iteration features the elongated air bubble as well. All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The construction of the upper, with its stitching and inset laces, is a nod to those original Air Maxs, too. The biggest difference is in the outsole, which features a spikeless traction pattern to provide grip on-course, but the ability to wear off-course, too.

Nike has not yet made the price public, but the shoes will be available on Nike's website on Jan. 16.

