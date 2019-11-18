Nike's latest Air Jordan golf-shoe drop makes its trademark model available in a highly popular color

A week before Thanksgiving, there will be a big Nike Air Jordan golf-shoe drop for those who have been waiting for Nike's latest iteration of the popular shoe: the Air Jordan XI Lows in 'Cool Grey.' The color has been popular for Nike since 2001, when it was debuted in the basketball version of the Jordan 11s.

The style and silhouette of the Air Jordan XI Low Golf have been modified from the original Air Jordan 11s to better fit the golf course. The upper is made from leather and synthetic materials and is waterproof to stand up to early morning dew and rainy conditions. The outsole features removable spikes. To add comfort, the midsole is made of foam.

This update to the Air Jordan golf line comes six weeks after Nike announced new colors for their spikeless Jordan golf shoes , and after a few other golf-shoe releases in the past 12-18 months .

If you're a sneakerhead, you've probably been waiting for this launch for a while: as spotted by a popular sneaker blog , Michael Jordan wore this pair of Air Jordans back in 2015, when he posed for a photo with Justin Thomas that Thomas posted on Instagram. Even for those less enthusiastic golf-shoe heads, the presence of Jordan golf shoes have increased as a more traditional golf offering. And this drop is the latest iteration of that.

The latest Nike Air Jordan golf shoes will be available Nov. 22 ($220).

RELATED: Tiger Woods' new 'My Game' series offers exclusive look at his preparation, strategy and swing technique

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS