Trending
Modern Miracles

Nick Van Exel checks in from the golf course, lets the world know he just discovered ice coffee

By
5 hours ago

We all have gaps. It's impossible to keep up with everything in the modern world as it hurtles through space at six-trillion miles an hour. I, for one, have never seen Avatar, a decision that looks better and better with each passing year. But passing on FernGully with aliens is a far cry from making it to nearly two decades into 21st century without being even peripherally aware of ice coffee, which former NBA All-Star Nick Van Exel admitted while rolling up to Sky Creek Ranch for a little a.m. loop. Nick, take it away man.

But it didn't stop there. After fielding a host of joe recommendations from the kind folks of the internet, presumably concerned about Van Exel's wellbeing after watching him slug 32 ounces of Sonic motor oil, the ex-Lakers point guard was even talked into trying cold brew, which he initially thought was beer...

RELATED: 'Bikini barista' coffee shop deemed too steamy for California city council

Good stuff, right Nicky? Despite being a caffeine greenhorn, Van Exel scores some street cred for taking this stuff down black, mainlining it right into his system without the help of gateway coffee products like cream, sugar, or salted caramel gingerbread Coffe-Mate. Once Van Exel was done broadening his beverage horizons, he then set his sights on hockey, turning an ordinary Wednesday into a jam-packed cultural crash course.

If you liked what you saw last night, Nick, we have a buddy you should talk to...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Modern Miracles

Nick Van Exel checks in from the golf course, lets the world know he just discovered ice...

5 hours ago
Back in the Saddle

Just-discovered-hockey guy returns for incredible Stanley Cup Finals encore

8 hours ago
Jokeville, USA

Another minor league team lost on what may be the worst rule change in the history of American...

9 hours ago
Letting it Ride

St. Louis Blues bettor turns $400 Stanley Cup ticket into extremely unlikely, six-figure...

20 hours ago
Close Calls

U.S. Open 2019: Why Rory McIlroy had a brief putter scare following his win in Canada

June 12, 2019
Phil Being Phil

U.S. Open 2019: The top 10 most Phil Mickelson moments at the U.S. Open

June 12, 2019
Thanks Dad

The 9 best whiskies to buy dad (or yourself) for Father's Day

June 12, 2019
Blame Canada

Canada is VERY pissed the USWNT celebrated their 13-0 drubbing of Thailand in the Women's Cup

June 12, 2019
Throwback

The New York Jets' new GM was once the "coach wants to see you, bring your playbook" guy on...

June 12, 2019
The Raidahhhs

King of mic'd up Jon Gruden is going to make 'Hard Knocks' must-see TV

June 12, 2019
Chips Off The Old Block

The 9 best dad moments in PGA Tour history

June 11, 2019
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2019: Zach Johnson forced to do jumping jacks after a missed putt

June 11, 2019
Bah Humbug

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was every little terrible thing wrong with modern sports

June 11, 2019
The Grind

Rory McIlroy's Raptors jinx, Phil Mickelson's "Pebble Beach" hole-in-one, Kylie Jenner's golf...

June 11, 2019
Beat That Beat Up

Auburn baseball team scores 13 runs in the top of the first inning (!!), then throws dance

June 11, 2019
Props Contest

U.S. Open 2019: Win an Odyssey Stroke Lab putter by entering this free Action Network contest

June 11, 2019
Payback's A B----

U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka daggers Joe Buck in clearly staged yet still hilarious video...

June 10, 2019
Father's Day 2019

Jim Beam practically giving away $23 Father's Day vacations to their Kentucky distillery

June 10, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: With an opening 68, Rory McIlroy ge…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: The scoring doesn't look like a U.S…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019 live blog: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepk…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection