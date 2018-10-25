Science4 hours ago

New study says you should play more golf for your health (Obviously)

By
Men walking on golf course
Chris Ryan

Good news, golfers! You need to play more. And that's doctor's orders.

A new study conducted by 25 European doctors and international experts has determined as much, citing the cardiovascular health benefits of playing the game (Of course, it helps to walk) like lower cholesterol and blood pressure. But as obvious as that sounds, there's a lot more the sport offers for your social well-being.

“Social interaction is the risk factor which has been undervalued,” Roger Hawkes, the former chief medical officer of the European Tour and one of the authors of the study, told CNN. “Mental health is a big thing in this day and age, and moderate physical activity is associated with a reduction in anxiety and a reduction in depression.”

Hawkes also advocates for fewer private golf clubs and for government stepping in to create more public golf opportunities.

“Golf clubs are probably underutilized,” he added. “There are times that other groups could be using those courses and getting benefits that were demonstrated for most people.”

In the meantime, play more golf with other people, everyone! Hey, you can't argue with science.

