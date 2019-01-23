Trending
Civil War

New South Side Chicago bar has a strict set of rules...including no Cubs fans

By
3 hours ago
Chicago Cubs v St Louis Cardinals
Dilip Vishwanat

Nothing breeds contempt faster than success. Back in 2015, the Chicago Cubs were lovable, plucky losers—an up-and-coming team with a cool-dad manager and a roster stacked with exciting young talent vying to overcome the cruel injustices of the universe. Fast forward three years (and one World Series championship), and the Cubs have become a bandwagon underachiever for fans who are suddenly so obnoxious they're not even allowed into bars in their own city anymore.

Or at least that's the case with new South Side speakeasy The Hyde, which—in addition to banning cell phones and MAGA hats and like 1,000 other things—has also placed a moratorium on guests who feel like letting their Cubs fan fly.

Part of the reason for this stipulation, is that The Hyde is located smack dab in the heart of whatever's left of White Sox territory. The rest is international speakeasy dress code, which requires all patrons to dress like Peaky Blinders extras, not Northwestern frat boys. As owner Jovanis Bouargoub notes, however, it's all in good fun...mostly.

RELATED: Anthony Rizzo showed up to the Chicago Cubs' plane in full uniform, for some reason

“Some people don’t really see the humor in it,” he says of the shunned customers, "which is disturbing." But while Bouargoub finds it funny, it's not a joke. If you show up in a jersey, ball cap, or even a pair of white sox, you're gonna be sent packing, along with everyone else checking Instagram for The Hyde's password, which can only be found on their Instagram.

Seriously, we couldn't make this stuff up if we tried.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Civil War

New South Side Chicago bar has a strict set of rules...including no Cubs fans

3 hours ago
Legends

And here we have the best Mariano Rivera story yet from seven-time MLB All-Star Michael Young

3 hours ago
Free Sh*t

If Super Bowl LIII goes to overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is hooking America up with free wings

5 hours ago
Odd Jobs

Super Bowl LIII: The Rams have a coach dedicated to holding Sean McVay back on sideline

6 hours ago
You Wanna Go?

Gorgui Dieng had a perfect response when asked why he wanted to meet Devin Booker in the after...

6 hours ago
The Grind

Golf's new power couple, the most bizarre sports commercial ever, and Brooks & Dustin do the

January 22, 2019
Numbah One

New York radio legend Mike Francesa thought Todd Gurley's fake referee jersey swap picture was...

January 22, 2019
Nostradamus

Who was the MVP of Championship Sunday? Tony Romo, obviously

January 21, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Roger Federer has won his last grand slam

January 21, 2019
The Most Annoying Sound In The World

People are extremely mad about the Saints fan who is blowing a whistle at the NFC Championship...

January 20, 2019
Are you feeling lucky?

Watch Jerry Kelly make the most preposterous eagle of his 2019 season (if not potentially his...

January 19, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

Larry Fitzgerald makes hole-in-one playing with Barack Obama, seems ready to defend Pebble...

January 18, 2019
MVP ?

If these are considered Patrick Mahomes' "worst" games, he's even better than we thought

January 18, 2019
Viral Videos

The European Tour's "Content Committee" video is the funniest thing you'll see today

January 18, 2019
Gotta Carb Up

Charles Barkley takes hilarious shot at the vegan crowd while discussing his all-world diet

January 18, 2019
Clowns

LaVar Ball is now charging media outlets $3,500(!) to video LaMelo Ball's high school games

January 18, 2019
Fails

Michael Beasley does the most Michael Beasley thing ever by wearing wrong shorts to game

January 18, 2019
Gambling

You can get astronomical odds betting on no one scoring a touchdown in Rams vs. Saints

January 18, 2019
Related
The LoopA race horse walks into a bar...and promptly freaks…
The LoopThe Rock is starting his own tequila company...and …
The LoopWhat you could buy for the price of the world’s mos…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection