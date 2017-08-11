New documentary on Tiger Woods' affair probably won't win an Oscar

Tiger Woods has not struck a shot in a major championship this season. In fact, he hasn't struck one in competition since the Dubai Desert Classic in February. Yet during all four majors this season, the 14-time major champion has still found a way to grab headlines, no matter how random they were.

This week, we thought it would just be the fact he refuted a Daily Mail Article regarding his relationship status. Boy, were we wrong.

The latest Woods news is regarding what looks to be an incredibly-cheesy documentary delving into his affair with Rachel Uchitel titled Scandal Made Me Famous. The doc is set to premiere this Saturday on the Reelz Channel, and it's full of all the horrendously bad re-enactments your heart desires. Seriously, check out this screenshot from a clip obtained by OK Magazine:

We all know how Tiger loved to step out in his patented red and black so the entire world could notice him.

Please, someone pull the plug on this.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP