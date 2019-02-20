New documentary about a NYC street golfer nicknamed "Tiger Hood" is surprisingly beautiful

What began as an activity to pass the time while trying to sell his photographs has "become a lifestyle" for Patrick Barr. Better known around the streets of New York City as "Tiger Hood ," Barr now spends much of his days and nights hitting empty milk cartons with a golf club. And he's about to have even bigger galleries watching him in action.

A new documentary titled Neighborhood Golf Association by Nicolas Heller explores Barr's life, career, and mostly his unusual hobby. Heller, the man behind the popular New York Nico Instagram account, does a nice job of showing the charismatic local legend in his element while also getting across Barr's beautiful message of inclusivity.

"For the rest of my life, I just want to play golf and I want to take it worldwide, bro. Worldwide. So everybody can play," Barr says late in the film. "Not just people on the golf course, man."

Barr hopes to see friendly competitions among the NYC police and fire departments in his version of street golf and he sees it as a great activity for kids as well. On lesser-trafficked streets, of course. The film also includes celebrity cameos from comedians Jeff Garlin and Artie Lange, whom Barr, the owner of a pretty silky golf swing, gives a lesson to.

“I might be out here doing small things," Barr says, "but I’m a big thinker, baby.”

Watch the full film:

