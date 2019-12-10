Trending
Droppin' Bombs

Nemanja Bjelica drops game-winning tre and interview f-bomb to cap eventful evening

By
an hour ago

If you're not hooked up to a nightly NBA IV, then you missed one hell of a finish to Kings-Rockets on Monday. The fun fired up with about :24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, when Ben McLemore drained a three to put Houston up 116-113. Buddy Hield answered right back with a three of his own, before Russell Westbrook seemingly won it for the Rockets, driving the lane and laying in a lovely little finger roll to give the Rockets the advantage with one tick left. Westbrook thought it was over—even said it was over—but he didn't account for the Serbian sniper Nemanja Bjelica, who grabbed the inbounds, chucked up a deep one from Steph town as the buzzer sounded, and watched gleefully as it rippled the net. It was the first of two great moments for Bjelica on the night.

The next came soon after, once Bjelica was done being mobbed by his teammates having snatched an unexpected victory from the jaws of a cruel defeat. Speaking to the local NBC broadcast after the game, Bjelica decided to drop one more incredible bomb, saying "F—k it, we deserve this win, man." Indeed, Nemanja. Indeed you f—king did.

Safe to say the studio execs back in Sactown didn't love this quite as much as we did, but Bjelica has the right to be feeling himself a bit at the moment. Monday night's hero has put up over 17 points in four of his last five games, including 30 points and seven rebounds in a win over Dallas on Sunday. If that doesn't earn you a four-letter freebie or two, we don't know what will.

RELATED: Alvin Gentry shows up to press conference buzzed, because it's been that kind of NBA season

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Grind

Patrick Reed gets ripped for rules controversy, Presidents Cup couples get fancy, and Rickie a...

27 minutes ago
Droppin' Bombs

Nemanja Bjelica drops game-winning tre and interview f-bomb to cap eventful evening

an hour ago
Bum Raps

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher cut after spending morning with sick kids

20 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Milwaukee Bucks will either be legends or tragic figures in 2020, with no in between

21 hours ago
Lane Train

Lane Kiffin recalls getting fired from USC on the tarmac with perfect self-own during press...

21 hours ago
Everybody Settle Down

The entire Staples Center landed on the naughty list on Sunday night

a day ago
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The final four

December 9, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Man has Lane Kiffin hold his baby, tells him 'getchu a burner phone,' is our college football...

December 9, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jameis Winston is the worst best quarterback in the NFL

December 9, 2019
Like Father...

Of course you want to watch Little John Daly walk in a birdie putt from DEEP at the PNC...

December 8, 2019
Eye Candy

Once again, the Army-Navy game will be the most beautiful college football game of the year

December 6, 2019
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods rolls up to Friday tee time in a golf cart, still manages to look cool

December 6, 2019
Hot Stove SZN

Rays ace Blake Snell reacts to Tommy Pham trade during a live stream in the most real and way...

December 6, 2019
You Can Be My Hero, Baby

Kyle Larson's wife shotguns Busch tallboy at NASCAR Awards, becomes instant legend

December 6, 2019
The Most Excruciating Time of the Year

Ranking the sickest, sappiest, all-around worst holiday commercials of 2019

December 5, 2019
Tebow Time

Tim Tebow on his golf game (or lack thereof), the key to a Georgia win over LSU and why he and...

December 5, 2019
Gift Guide

Your nativity scene has nothing on this Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph holiday display

December 5, 2019
Sock it to 'em

LeBron James is having the time of his life in his socks

December 5, 2019
Related
The LoopPatrick Reed gets ripped for rules controversy, Pre…
Golf News & Tours2019 Presidents Cup Frequently Asked Questions - Go…
The LoopNemanja Bjelica drops game-winning tre and intervie…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved