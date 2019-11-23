Trending
Whoops!

Mike Lorenzo-Vera drops hard F-bomb during live interview like it's nothing, comes up with hilarious excuse

By
an hour ago

We've all heard the phrase "pardon my French" before and wondered what the hell it actually means. Of course, it's an excuse for using profanity, but that still doesn't explain why the French are the ones we blame the profanity on. But after watching this interview with Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera, now it all makes sense.

Following a third-round 69 at the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship, Lorenzo-Vera caught up with Sky Sports to assess his play. "I think I played better today than yesterday, some better shots all day long," said Lorenzo-Vera, who is tied for the lead heading into Sunday with Jon Rahm. There was one shot in particular that the 34-year-old was critical of, and it came on his final hole of the day. He chose to hit driver off the 18th, which apparently turned out to be a poor choice. Listen carefully:

"I think we f---ed it up a bit with the choice of club on 18, that was not driver. A bit too aggressive."

Whoops!

What's funny is, there was no "whoops" moment for Lorenzo-Vera, who dropped a hard F-bomb and kept it moving, only for the interviewer to apologize for him. "I'm French," said Lorenzo-Vera. What a great excuse! He should have just gone full Shaq and said "I don't give a shit":

Nothing like live television, am I right?

RELATED: Tiger Woods played a cruel prank on Tony Finau before telling him he was a captain's pick

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Whoops!

Mike Lorenzo-Vera drops hard F-bomb during live interview like it's nothing, comes up with...

an hour ago
Viral Videos

Watch this poor bastard accidentally cause a domino effect with golf bags

November 22, 2019
Stay Me7o

Carmelo Anthony doing his patented "FOH" rebound move, then hitting a 3 marked his official to...

November 22, 2019
Sex Ed

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte's advice to players: Have the laziest sex possible

November 22, 2019
Bigger Fish To Fry

Urban Meyer made it abundantly clear that Penn State is NOT Ohio State's rival twice this week

November 22, 2019
Finish Them

Houston Texans linebackers show up to TNF dressed like 'Mortal Kombat' characters, thankfully...

November 22, 2019
Back in the Saddle

Rugby man with horse thing delivers most oddly inspiring interview ever

November 21, 2019
Gifts That Keep Giving

Deck the halls with Busch's five-foot-long beer cooler stocking this holiday season

November 21, 2019
This Is March

It's a shame this buzzer beater didn't count, because the celebration was an all-timer

November 21, 2019
Unplanned Landmarks

The star of this week's PGA Tour stop is a gigantic capsized cargo ship (Yes, really)

November 21, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Woo Pig...

November 20, 2019
Do as I say, not as I do

Youth baseball parents pull off the impossible, actually make us feel bad for an ump

November 20, 2019
To The Maxx

A young Los Angeles Lakers fan puts on a shooting clinic (is already better than Kentavious...

November 20, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Bye-bye Bama

November 20, 2019
Pray For Chaos

A ranking of 11 College Football Playoff Scenarios from most tired to most WIRED

November 20, 2019
Fastest Hands in the East

Frank Gore's hands are registered as lethal weapons

November 19, 2019
The Grind

Brendon Todd’s odd trend, Tiger Woods’ possible hint about his future, and an MLB All-Star’s...

November 19, 2019
War Eagle

This gloriously disrespectful Auburn three-pointer is gonna be a hit with the no-fun crowd

November 19, 2019
Related
The LoopMike Lorenzo-Vera drops hard F-bomb during live int…
Golf News & ToursThe crazy story of how a golf shop employee outside…
Golf News & ToursThe unique—and loud—obstacles PGA Tour pros face at…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved