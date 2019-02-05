Trending
The House Always Wins

Mysterious "Bettor X" loses $3.8 million on Super Bowl LIII, remains filthy rich

By
3 hours ago
Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
Elsa

Despite sounding like a villain from Matthew Broderick's live-action adaptation of Inspector Gadget, "Bettor X" is a real person who has made some very real money betting on sports in the past twelve months. The anonymous wheeler/dealer is feared by sportsbooks across Vegas after winning $10 million on the World Series this fall and additional $8-10 million betting on Eagles in Super Bowl LII , But the house, as they say, always wins—a fact Bettor X leaned the hard way this weekend, losing a frosty $3.8 million betting the Rams money line.

According to ESPN, the high stakes bets began on Thursday, with Bettor X placing $2 million on the Rams at MGM. On Friday, he doubled down with a $1.5 million bet, before capping everything off with a paltry $300,000 wager at South Point. All bets were placed on the Rams money-line at +120, bringing the potential payout to $4.56 million, which Bettor X watched go up in smoke right about here...

RELATED: Why Rams vs. Patriots is a Super Bowl betting oddity that's only happened once before

Misery loves company, however, and thankfully Bettor X will have plenty of it this week, especially from over bettors, with the Super Bowl LIII missing the projected over/under of 56 by an NFL record 40 points. Vegas will also be feeling the sting, after the Rams failed (miserably, we might add) to cover the spread on the -2.5 point favorite Patriots. All told, Bettor X cleared nearly $20 million this year, and is still clearly, obviously, unfathomably wealthy, but that $3.8 million has to sting, no matter which way you launder it.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gronk Smash

This was Gronk's greatest Patriots Parade performance yet

5 minutes ago
Four-Sport Athlete?

Patrick Mahomes undresses kid on the basketball court, continues to build greatest athlete of...

3 hours ago
The House Always Wins

Mysterious "Bettor X" loses $3.8 million on Super Bowl LIII, remains filthy rich

3 hours ago
The Grind

Sergio Garcia's sandbox temper tantrum, Rickie Fowler's wild win, and Johnny Miller's tearful...

4 hours ago
The Greek Freak

Noted jacked guy Brooks Koepka looks bite-sized when standing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

6 hours ago
A little luck never hurts

Tour pro's absentmindedness winds up getting him a spot in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

7 hours ago
Sweet Fancy Moses

Behold the worst sequence in the history of organized basketball

February 4, 2019
Super Bowl LIE

NFL Network commercial celebrates Patriots' Super Bowl LIII victory...on Friday

February 4, 2019
"Pretty, pretty good"

This story about Larry David playing Augusta National is exactly what you'd expect from Larry...

February 4, 2019
Super Bowl

Tom Brady's college resume includes hilarious descriptions of jobs he held at two golf courses

February 4, 2019
Monday Superlatives

There is no more hopeless franchise in sports than the New York Knicks

February 4, 2019
Temper Tantrums
February 4, 2019
Movement

Of course Roger Clemens still throws a filthy breaking ball at 56 years young

February 3, 2019
What The ...?

Here's Johnny Miller eating Cheez Whiz straight from the can like an absolute madman during

February 2, 2019
Decisions, Decisions

Kyler Murray is not even saying words when he's asked about playing football or baseball now

February 1, 2019
Phoenix Open

Pitcher has clubs stolen at Waste Management Phoenix Open, proceeds to fall for online hoax

February 1, 2019
Coffee Shop 2.0

New California sports bar Costanza's will always have one TV playing 'Seinfeld' on loop

February 1, 2019
Torts Being Torts

John Tortorella absolutely rips his own team apart, remains the press conference GOAT

January 31, 2019
Related
The LoopSuper Bowl LIII: Every Tony Romo-related prop bet w…
The LoopIf these are considered Patrick Mahomes' "worst" ga…
The LoopThe first snow game of the NFL season could arrive …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection