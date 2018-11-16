Trending
Chuck 'Em Up

Move over Golden State, this D-III team is the new king of three-point shooting

By
2 hours ago
Grinnell College
Boston Globe

The three-point shot is all the rage in both college and professional basketball right now. Just look at the Golden State Warriors, who have won three of the last four NBA titles by simply launching up bombs and running teams out of the gym. But with all the drama surrounding them and Kevin Durant's impending free agency right now, it's as good a time as ever to crown a new team as king of the three-point shot. Who is that team? The Grinnell College Pioneers, a D-III team, obviously.

Why is the men's team from this liberal arts college in Iowa the new king? Check out this box score from their victory over Emmaus on Thursday night, a game in which the Pioneers chucked up EIGHT EIGHT shots from downtown and hit FORTY TWO of them, which set a new NCAA record for made threes in a game:

The 42 makes is impressive, but even more impressive is the efficiency. To shoot 88 treys and come close to making half of them is absolutely preposterous. And this comes off the Pioneers' second game of the year where they only shot 8-for-32 from deep for a putrid 25-percent. They must have fixed something in practice on Wednesday to shoot almost 20-percent better on Thursday night.

By the way, if Grinnell College sounds familiar, that's because it is. If you recall, they had a player named Jack Taylor, who scored 138 points back in 2012:

As you can see, chucking up threes is nothing new for Grinnell. It's working so far this year, as the Pioneers have won their last two games following a season-opening loss, scoring 131 and 164 points in each victory. Keep firing away boys!

RELATED: Say hello to Mac McClung, aka your new favorite college basketball player

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles will wear home jerseys in New Orleans because Saints coach Sean Payton...

an hour ago
Travelin' Man

Steven Spieth's world tour: Jordan's brother now playing basketball in Bosnia and Herzegovina

2 hours ago
Chuck 'Em Up

Move over Golden State, this D-III team is the new king of three-point shooting

2 hours ago
Tiger Trash Talk

Tiger Woods doubles down on Phil Mickelson smack talk: "I've been in his head for 20 years"

3 hours ago
Tearjerkers

If you don't want to cry, then you definitely shouldn't watch this epic Elton John commercial

3 hours ago
Swag City

This Charlotte meteorologist has mastered all of Cam Newton's craziest looks

4 hours ago
Ready for "The Match"

Tiger vs. Phil: The Best Big Cat and Lefty themed items to get you ready for "The Match"

5 hours ago
Random Daggers

Georgia's golf program just owned Georgia Tech's golf program (On Twitter)

a day ago
How 'Bout Them Cowboys

These massive TV ratings prove even when they stink, the Cowboys are still America's team

a day ago
That was Awkward

Listen to the bozo who didn't vote for Jacob deGrom to win Cy Young hang up on a New York...

November 15, 2018
Need More Reps

How good is the Chiefs offense? Their punter is now thanking Patrick Mahomes for 'letting' him...

November 15, 2018
Hockey Guys

Vladimir Tarasenko gets tooth chopped out, seems weirdly psyched about going to the dentist

November 15, 2018
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson is part showman, part cyborg as he trains for match against Tiger Woods

November 15, 2018
Random Daggers

Jacob deGrom wins Cy Young, Mets still somehow get ROASTED by guy making the announcement

November 14, 2018
Viral Videos

Rare Grand Slam of Darts feat produces absolutely electric play-by-play call

November 14, 2018
Ghosted

Did Le'Veon Bell "ghost" Ben Roethlisberger? Sure sounds like he did

November 14, 2018
Crime & Punishment

Jersey man arrested for drunk driving, blames the whole thing on the Jets

November 14, 2018
Prop Bets

Why there's a really, really good chance a Yankee will lead major league baseball in HRs

November 14, 2018
Related
The LoopPolice called on Kansas fan that showed up to the p…
The LoopDuke and North Carolina suffer crushing home losses…
The LoopRams defensive end gives perfect answer when asked …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection