Trending
Highlights

Minnesota high schooler scores the most stunning walk-off goal in soccer history

By
3 hours ago

There have been longer goals scored, there have been crazier goals scored, but good luck finding a more stunning goal in soccer history than what happened in Friday's Minnesota Class A championship game. After a scoreless regulation and first overtime between Blake School and Bemidji High at Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium, Blake's Keegan James took the double OT kickoff at midfield and delivered an absolute dagger to win the title.

ESPN's Darren Rovell shared the incredible clip, calling it a "MUST WATCH." We couldn't agree more. See for yourself:

For this to happen at any time would be ridiculous, but to win a state title? Unbelievable. Obviously, this must have been something James has practiced (Honestly, we didn't even know if it was legal at first), but wow, just wow. We're guessing this instant high school legend is going to have a pretty good weekend.

What is it about that field and all-time wild finishes? Just last January, the Vikings beat the Saints in the NFC Playoffs on a catch-and-run by Stefon Diggs at the buzzer that covered just about the same amount of ground and was immediately dubbed the Minneapolis Miracle.

Well, now a different kind of Hail Mary has been answered. Thank goodness there's video of it — and that this game didn't just go to penalty kicks.

RELATED: This crazy penalty kick goal defies the laws of physics

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Highlights

Minnesota high schooler scores the most stunning walk-off goal in soccer history

3 hours ago
Well Played

Justin Thomas gives hysterical response after losing poll involving Tiger Woods and Rory...

8 hours ago
Travel Woes

Former NBA player has dog named Kobe detained at Australian airport

9 hours ago
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley doesn't seem to know how many games are in an NBA season during (weak) Kings...

11 hours ago
Sack Snacks

Cowboys' defensive end named Tank to wear Snickers cleats on Monday Night Football

13 hours ago
Gambling

If you're thinking about betting against the L.A. Rams this week, then you're going to love...

13 hours ago
Well Played

UCF football's most legit claim to a national title involves their celebrating punter

13 hours ago
To Beard Or Not To Beard

10 guys who should NEVER participate in No-Shave November

15 hours ago
Who Wants Action?

How to bet the Raiders vs. 49ers game, because that's the ONLY reason to watch it

November 1, 2018
Daggers

Ravens defensive coordinator roasts Le'Veon Bell ahead of game against Steelers

November 1, 2018
Truth Hurts

Rams defensive end gives perfect answer when asked what L.A.'s record would be if Jeff Fisher...

November 1, 2018
Boozeball

Boston Red Sox have racked up $600,000 in bar tabs since winning the World Series

November 1, 2018
Well Played

Golf won the Battle of Halloween costumes thanks to Jordan Spieth's caddie's kid

November 1, 2018
Wait, What?

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie says Kermit the Frog meme played role in his game winner

November 1, 2018
Picky Drinkers

Short guy Dustin Pedroia REALLY hates warm beer

October 31, 2018
Gambling

That Todd Gurley "knee" crushed Vegas sportsbooks, while earning one gambler over $600,000

October 31, 2018
Football Guy

Matt Patricia goes full dad mode, tells reporter to "sit up" and to "have a little respect for...

October 31, 2018
Come Together

Alabama billboard trolls LSU fans ruthlessly...for a good cause

October 31, 2018
Related
The LoopVery good dog invades Argentinian soccer game deman…
The LoopMarshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press confere…
The LoopNFL punter pulls off nifty behind-the-back move (At…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection