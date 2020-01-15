Trending
Jacked Up

Mike Vrabel, a gigantic former NFL linebacker, got absolutely CRUNCHED by this referee

By
an hour ago

It's no secret what the Tennessee Titans' identity is as a team. They're going to be physical, they're going to run it down your throat, they're going to play great defense and they're not going to take any shit from anybody, not even the big bad Patriots. That all starts with their head coach, former Patriot Mike Vrabel, who, at 44 and long retired, still looks like he could get out there and make a few tackles. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound former linebacker probably ranks No. 1 on the list of "coaches you don't want to mess with," though a case could also be made for Ron Rivera.

Well, nobody told that to one of the referees from the AFC Divisional Game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens last Saturday. In a video clip from Showtime's "Inside the NFL," Vrabel can be seen looking at the video board as he begins to say "go, they're in a ..." Then ... BOOM, he gets absolutely crunched by a zebra. Vrabel's taken and dished out some big hits in his career. This one's got to be right up there:

Ouch. This is precisely why coaches have "get back" guys to keep them far enough back to avoid collisions with side judges. Apparently Vrabel doesn't have a "get back" guy, probably because there is nobody big enough to hold him back. That said, you'd think the victim in this case would have been the ref, who a few outlets are reporting is side judge Eugene Hall. No sir, Hall was clearly the aggressor here, and his hit stick might make Vrabel think twice about where he stands during the AFC Championship. If you don't want to get hit by the train, get off the tracks.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes knows what Travis Kelce is going to do before Travis Kelce does, according to Travis Kelce

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Jacked Up

Mike Vrabel, a gigantic former NFL linebacker, got absolutely CRUNCHED by this referee

an hour ago
Shots Fired

Did Bryson DeChambeau talk smack about Brooks Koepka's abs on a Twitch stream?

3 hours ago
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 4: Ken Jennings beats James Holzhauer in the most stunning way imaginable

4 hours ago
Well Played

Watch Tim Herron's hilarious hype video ahead of joining the senior tour

6 hours ago
Slow News Day

Philly news station airs bizarre interview with alleged Houston Astros trash can

7 hours ago
Tiger Watch

Listen to Tiger Woods turn down Scott Van Pelt's podcast invite to work on his short game

9 hours ago
Telekinetic Powers

Patrick Mahomes knows what Travis Kelce is going to do before Travis Kelce does, according to...

January 14, 2020
God of Thunder

Noah Syndergaard is getting more ripped than a Norse god, what could possibly go wrong?

January 14, 2020
The Waiting Game

Trevor Bauer waited almost two years to dagger this former Astros pitcher over cheating...

January 14, 2020
The Grind

Golf’s top power couple gets a group lesson, Adam Scott plays tennis with Roger Federer, and...

January 14, 2020
The Comeback Kid

Chad Johnson trying out to be an XFL kicker is the best news we've heard all week

January 14, 2020
To The Victors Go the Spoils

Ed Orgeron celebrates National Championship with well-deserved booger snack

January 14, 2020
Swing Your Swing

Rickie Fowler has Matthew Wolff's signature move on lock

January 13, 2020
Tales from Topgolf

Alexander Ovechkin, the best player on the Capitals, is also the worst golfer on the Capitals

January 13, 2020
It's Jay O'Clock Somewhere

Bartender Jay Cutler is the best Jay Cutler yet

January 13, 2020
Sorcery

Case solved. Auston Matthews is the supernatural force in "The Outsider"

January 13, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Roy Williams is the imploding coach of the week

January 13, 2020
Language!!!

Video emerges of Bill O'Brien screaming "screw you motherf-----!" at fan. Let there be TAKES

January 10, 2020
Related
The LoopMike Vrabel, a gigantic former NFL linebacker, got …
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson just gave a perfect Phil Mickelson a…
Golf InstructionBettinardi releases next generation of BB Series an…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved