Miguel Angel Jimenez executes the #BottleCapChallenge with ease, might incorporate it into his daily stretching routine

Miguel Angel Jimenez has been a little quiet lately . At least as far as producing content is concerned. Not to say we were worried about him—we'd like to think less golf means more downtime, which means more Cohiba cigars and fine Spanish wine. Life is always good for the world's most interesting golfer. The 55-year-old Spaniard has only played two European Tour events in 2019, but he finished T-6 a couple weeks ago at the U.S. Senior Open. So he's still competing, just not regularly.

Jimenez checked in on Tuesday from the Senior Players, being contested at Firestone Country Club in Ohio, the old site of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. From the looks of it, Jimenez is doing well for himself—it looks like he's partying like it's 2007 in this video. Aviators still look great. Expensive watch and belt in tow. And with Jedi-like concentration, Jimenez executed the #BottleCapChallenge with ease . . . proving yet again that Jimenez ages well, just like the fine wine that he usually indulges in.

Most of the millennials in our office aren't as flexible at Jimenez. That's impressive stuff from the 55-year-old. All those daily stretching routines that made Jimenez a folk legend of sorts (in addition to regularly contending in majors even in his 40s) are obviously paying off. Seriously, who needs yoga when your muscles can move like Miguel?

