Trending
Viral Videos

Middle school teacher does insane classroom dunk over student, is the coolest teacher ever

By
4 hours ago

A couple months ago, we did a post about Jonathan Clark, the middle school science teacher who put on an incredible dunking display during halftime of a Lakers game. The self-described "pro dunker" has competed in various contests through the years, but apparently, Mr. Clark also dunks when he's being, well, Mr. Clark.

RELATED: This middle school teacher might be the world's best dunker

Check out this cool footage of Clark thrilling his students with a spectacular classroom dunk on a Nerf hoop:

Imagine having this guy teaching you about the periodic table of elements one minute then doing this to end the period? Mr. Clark is officially the coolest teacher ever. In fact, I was so caught up in Clark's between-the-legs move the first time I saw it that I didn't even notice the student standing underneath the basket. Holy hops! And holy potential lawsuit. (I also didn't notice all of Clark's jerseys hanging above his desk. What a legend.)

Fortunately, no kids were harmed in the making of Clark's latest highlight-real jam. Instead, they probably got a lesson on Newton's Laws of Motion they won't forget for the rest of their lives.

RELATED: NBA player might have to retire after being posterized by vicious dunk

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Instagram Official

Apparently Michelle Wie is dating the son of NBA legend Jerry West

30 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Middle school teacher does insane classroom dunk over student, is the coolest teacher ever

4 hours ago
Celebrity Deathmatch

A Vegas sportsbook released actual odds for a Derek Carr vs. Stephen A. Smith fight

4 hours ago
Nice Try

Fan tries to narc on Ian Poulter putting with flagstick in, predictably gets mocked by Poulter...

5 hours ago
T him Up

Rajon Rondo remains the greatest free-throw troller on the planet

5 hours ago
The Dude Abides Again

Wait, is Jeff Bridges announcing a 'Big Lebowski' sequel on Super Bowl Sunday?

a day ago
Wrong PowerPoint, Jeff

This story about the Browns accidentally projecting porn in the team facility is peak Browns

January 24, 2019
Air Raid Offense

Patrick Mahomes takes out AFC Championship angst on innocent range balls

January 24, 2019
Tiger Watch

Watch Tiger Woods get denied a slice of pizza—and handle it remarkably well

January 24, 2019
Cringeworthy

Blake Griffin rips own team during interview, teammate video bombs interview. Things got...

January 24, 2019
Civil War

New South Side Chicago bar has a strict set of rules...including no Cubs fans

January 23, 2019
Legends

And here we have the best Mariano Rivera story yet from seven-time MLB All-Star Michael Young

January 23, 2019
Free Sh*t

If Super Bowl LIII goes to overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is hooking America up with free wings

January 23, 2019
Odd Jobs

Super Bowl LIII: The Rams have a coach dedicated to holding Sean McVay back on sideline

January 23, 2019
You Wanna Go?

Gorgui Dieng had a perfect response when asked why he wanted to meet Devin Booker in the after...

January 23, 2019
The Grind

Golf's new power couple, the most bizarre sports commercial ever, and Brooks & Dustin do the

January 22, 2019
Numbah One

New York radio legend Mike Francesa thought Todd Gurley's fake referee jersey swap picture was...

January 22, 2019
Nostradamus

Who was the MVP of Championship Sunday? Tony Romo, obviously

January 21, 2019
Related
The LoopWatch Clippers monster Boban Marjanovic dunk withou…
The LoopZion Williamson dunks from free throw line with eas…
The LoopNate Robinson looks like he could still win the NBA…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection