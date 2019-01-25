Middle school teacher does insane classroom dunk over student, is the coolest teacher ever

A couple months ago, we did a post about Jonathan Clark, the middle school science teacher who put on an incredible dunking display during halftime of a Lakers game . The self-described "pro dunker" has competed in various contests through the years, but apparently, Mr. Clark also dunks when he's being, well, Mr. Clark.

Check out this cool footage of Clark thrilling his students with a spectacular classroom dunk on a Nerf hoop:

Imagine having this guy teaching you about the periodic table of elements one minute then doing this to end the period? Mr. Clark is officially the coolest teacher ever. In fact, I was so caught up in Clark's between-the-legs move the first time I saw it that I didn't even notice the student standing underneath the basket. Holy hops! And holy potential lawsuit. (I also didn't notice all of Clark's jerseys hanging above his desk. What a legend.)

Fortunately, no kids were harmed in the making of Clark's latest highlight-real jam. Instead, they probably got a lesson on Newton's Laws of Motion they won't forget for the rest of their lives.

