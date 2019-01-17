Trending
RIP Ersan

Ersan Ilyasova might have to call it a career after getting viciously posterized by some guy you've never heard of

By
5 hours ago

There comes a time in every professional athlete's career when they realize it's time to hang 'em up. As many legends have said, the game has a way of ushering you out the door no matter how much you want to keep hanging on. For Milwuakee Bucks power forward Ersan Ilyasova, that time may have come on Wednesday night, despite the fact he's only 31 years old and likely still has a few good years left in him.

But when you get dunked on the way he did in Memphis, by a guy you've probably never heard of, retiring may be your only option. Yes, this sounds hyperbolic, until you see the posterization in question:

This is exactly what you should get when you try to pick up a cheap charging foul underneath the basket. All that does is ruin a great offense play because you couldn't man up and play a little defense. Great job by the referee, who is clearly on team #BanTheCharge, in turn allowing a great moment in NBA Twitter to happen. What a vicious slam by ... JaMychal Green? Apologies to Grizzlies fans, but I'm not familiar with his work. Judging by his basketball reference page, which should now include "murdered Ersan Ilyasova," he looks like a fine role player. Actually, I take that apology back. Are the Grizzlies fans kidding with that reaction? Don't get too loud guys! The guy just went full Superman, the least you could do is get out of your seat and make a little bit of noise. Weak sauce.

