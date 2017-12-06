Trending
Michelle Wie throws some shade at the LPGA's stricter dress code with offseason post

By
2 hours ago

When the LPGA instituted a stricter dress code in July, Michelle Wie called it "unfortunate." Several months later, it appears Wie's opinion on the matter hasn't changed.

Wie is enjoying her offseason at home in Hawaii, sharing photos on Instagram of her hiking, surfing, and lounging at the beach. But on Wednesday, she fit a little golf into her schedule. And she took the opportunity to squeeze a playful little jab at the LPGA into her caption. Check it out:

It's unknown whether Wie has ever been fined by the LPGA for a dress code violation. What is known, however, is that players are also not allowed to bring a pets on the course during a tournament. Damn rules.

Wie isn't the first LPGA star to poke fun at the new guidelines. Just days after they became official, Lexi Thompson posted a feisty photo caption of her own.

So if you happen to be Christmas shopping for the LPGA player in your life and you don't want them to get fined in 2018, it's probably best to err on the side of Lexi's outfit.

RELATED: Michelle Wie started a food Instagram and brb cuz we just got hungry

