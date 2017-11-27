Trending
Food

Michelle Wie started a food Instagram, and brb cuz we just got hungry

By
32 minutes ago

As Michelle Wie travels around the world, she shows her followers on Instagram and Snapchat all of the delicious food she consumes. But now, barely a week into her off-season, she’s made her love of exploring food official by starting a food Instagram, called WhatDoWieEat. And let’s just say, her off-season looks delicious.

Loading

View on Instagram

Her Instagram bio explains it all: 'What can I say? I like to eat."

Loading

View on Instagram

Wie’s tastes are interesting – sometimes she’s eating classic American favorites, like onion rings and ice cream. Sometimes she shows her millennial foodie side, clinking glasses of wine or munching on acai bowls. And then other times, she’s unexpected and brave. Think… eating live squid or chicken feet.

Loading

View on Instagram

Munch on, Michelle. Those of us lacking brave taste buds will be here eating all the candy in the office candy jar, living vicariously through your adventures in cuisine.

Related: Michelle Wie closes 2017 season with hilarious thank you to caddie and fans

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopMichelle Wie leads by two going into final round of…
The LoopAshworth hopes to sweep people off their feet with …
The LoopShoulder injury will keep Arnold Palmer from playin…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection