Michelle Wie closes 2017 season with hilarious Instagram thank you to caddie, fans

Michelle Wie
Icon SportswireA happy Michelle Wie walks off the seventeenth hole after her successful birdie during the third round of the LPGA CME Group Championship.

There was never a dull moment for Michelle Wie during the 2017 LPGA season. In the quest to win for the first time since her 2014 U.S. Women’s Open triumph and bury a disappointing 2016 season, the 28-year-old played impressively with eight top-10s in 24 starts, the latest coming Sunday at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. But a wrist injury and an emergency appendectomy created unexpected detours on a journey that saw her change her putting stance and her hair color but never quite reach Wie’s end goal of claiming another big trophy.

Still, it was a fun trip, and Wie acknowledged that Sunday evening on her Instagram feed when she thanked her supporters for hanging in there through the up and downs. In particular, Wie offered a humorous shout out to her caddie for all his support.

We’re excited to see what’s in store for 2018, too, and whether Wie can finally add another victory to her resume. Not to mention what new hair color she might trot out.

