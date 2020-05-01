Michael Jordan reportedly turned down $100 million for two hours of work, is officially the GOAT

Whether Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time is (possibly) up for debate. With a net worth more than $2 BILLION, though, his Airness and Sneaker King, is clearly the wealthiest athlete of all time. Which explains why MJ once turned down $100 million for a two-hour appearance fee.

OK, so it only sort of explains it. We don't care how rich you are, $100 million for essentially two hours of work is pretty tough to pass up. But according to Jordan's longtime agent, David Falk, that's exactly what he did once.

Appearing on WFAN's "Boomer and Gio" program on Thursday to discuss ESPN's hit docuseries "The Last Dance," Falk revealed the time Jordan turned down more than he made from contracts during his 16 seasons in the NBA.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down. God bless him. He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

Good lord, that's a lot of money. But again, this is a man who already has a lot of money. And who probably had a tee time that day he didn't want to miss. Good for him. It's good to be the GOAT.

