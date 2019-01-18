Michael Beasley does the most Michael Beasley thing ever by wearing wrong shorts to game

If you were to look up the term "cerebral athlete," let's just say you wouldn't find a picture of Michael Beasley. That being said, the often, um, spacey player managed to top himself during Thursday night's Lakers-Thunder game.

RELATED: Michael Beasley gives legendary answer to reporter's question

As Beasley went to check into the game, the Lakers forward took off his warmups and realized he had the wrong shorts on. Whoops. Beasley tried to play it off cool by jogging back to the locker room, but there's no playing off cool a blooper like that:

Beasley, once destined to be a star when he was the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, is playing 9.7 minutes per game this season. He eventually found his shorts and played nine minutes during L.A.'s 138-128 overtime victory.

To be fair, Beasley isn't the first NBA player this season to make a uniform gaffe. Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk managed to forget his jersey altogether in October.

But at least that was a preseason game.

RELATED: The Ho-sung Choi experience is getting even crazier to watch