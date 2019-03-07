Trending
Mookie Magic

Mic'd-up Mookie Betts works on short game, gives up run in Spring Training joyride

By
2 hours ago

Yankee stans may beg to differ, but there's no such thing as too much Mookie Betts. The Red Sox right fielder is one of the best all-round players in baseball, a 300-bowler, and a genuinely fun guy, and on Thursday afternoon he added yet another star to his General Dude credentials, revealing, live on the Worldwide Leader, that he's also a dyed-in-the-wool golf nut. Needless to say, if working on your chipping in the middle of a Spring Training game and subsequently giving up a run is wrong, then we don't want to be right.

Now, assuming you haven't fried your brain on CBD oil and trying to remember whose cousin is who on Game of Thrones in the last 12 months, you'll remember that Betts had a similarly hilarious mic'd-up moment during Spring Training last year. This year, however, he's stepped his game up by bringing a little greenside grind into the mix, and with his weight on the front foot, club face open, and wrists locked at impact, it looks like Betts—despite getting caught in no man's land on thjis outfield shift—has had a productive couple of weeks in Florida.

The Red Sox star isn't the only major leaguer working on their other game in the Sunshine State this month, however. Just ask Gleyber Torres, whose strokes gained putting have gone through the roof since Spring Training began...

