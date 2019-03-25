Trending
Meyers Leonard's wife can shoot better than most NBA point guards

4 hours ago

It's a good thing the Portland Trail Blazers have one of the best backcourts in the NBA in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Otherwise, the wife of one of their big men might be coming for their jobs.

RELATED: Portland Trail Blazers mock themselves over not picking Kevin Durant No. 1

On Sunday, center Meyers Leonard posted a video of his wife, Elle, practicing her jump shot. And it's one of the more impressive home highlight reels we've ever seen. Check out Elle, a 1,000-point scorer in high school, quickly raining step-back shots. With both hands.

Incredible. And how about the concentration at the end where she avoids that bouncing ball, then catches it and makes it to? Skills!

Leonard has been a solid big since Portland took him with the 11th overall pick out of Illinois in 2012. But for a 7-footer, he does boast a sparkling career free throw percentage of 82.3. Then again, how could he not with that sweet home gym setup? And a spouse who probably drubs him at H-O-R-S-E on a daily basis? If the NBA runs a husband-wife two-on-two tournament, we know who we're backing.

RELATED: Pop-a-shot national champ might be world's best 3-point shooter

