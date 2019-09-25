Max Scherzer's beer goggles have heterochromia too

As much as it pains me, a Mets fan, to say this, on Tuesday night the Nationals clinched a Wild Card berth with a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite Bryce Harper signing with said Phillies in the offseason (adding sweetness to the already sugary clincher) and starting the season 19-31, the Nats, led by the MVP-worthy bat of Anthony Rendon, have given themselves YET ANOTHER chance to let the city of D.C. down in the playoffs...

Sorry, that was a low blow. At least they'll be playing October baseball. That's more than the dysfunctional Mets and big-budget Phils can say...not to mention the Cubs, who dropped their 7th straight on Wednesday night to complete their dying-star of a collapse, much to the delight of the Nats.

Suffice to say, the celebratory Bud was flowing in the locker room after the game. Brian Dozier twerked . A rousing rendition of "Baby Shark" was enjoyed by all . It was the kind of heartwarming scene that only postseason baseball can provide, and as has been the case through thick and thin over the years, Max Scherzer was there to lead the way for the Nats with the signature celly of the night: A pair of custom heterochromatic beer goggles. These things freakin' rule.

In case you've somehow missed all the Mad Max legends over the years, Scherzer has heterochromia, a difference in coloration between his two irises. His right eye is blue and his left is reddish brown, as you've probably already guessed by the coloring of his goggles. As you've also probably guessed, Scherzer, a man who would wear his uniform to the grocery store without supervision, says his wife was behind the custom specs.

Thanks for the memories, Mrs. Scherzer. We will cherish them forever.