Max Homa checks in with his best swing roast yet (and the guy's swing is must-see)

Max Homa was supposed to be preparing to play in his first Masters Tournament this week, an invite he earned via his victory at last year's Wells Fargo Championship. Unfortunately for him, the coronavirus had other plans, and his first crack at Augusta National will have to wait until November.

It did, however, free up his Tuesday night, giving him time to do the only thing he does better than playing golf: roasting golf swings on Twitter . He'd probably still be doing that anyway, but without the distraction of some little tournament, this one dude's swing had Homa's full attention, and it yielded by far his best roast to date. Enjoy:

Couldn't have said it better ourselves. As good as the roast was, I really cannot get over how incredible this swing is. This ball has no business advancing forward. Not only did it advance forward, but he kinda crushed it and sauced the hell out of it. Maybe he really is Rahm on drugs:

Other than nine professional victories and a little extra flatness at the top, I really don't see much of a difference.

RELATED: Max Homa spent the morning torching former NFLers' swings on the Twitter machine