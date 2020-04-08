Trending
Drag Him

Max Homa checks in with his best swing roast yet (and the guy's swing is must-see)

By
2 hours ago

Max Homa was supposed to be preparing to play in his first Masters Tournament this week, an invite he earned via his victory at last year's Wells Fargo Championship. Unfortunately for him, the coronavirus had other plans, and his first crack at Augusta National will have to wait until November.

It did, however, free up his Tuesday night, giving him time to do the only thing he does better than playing golf: roasting golf swings on Twitter. He'd probably still be doing that anyway, but without the distraction of some little tournament, this one dude's swing had Homa's full attention, and it yielded by far his best roast to date. Enjoy:

Couldn't have said it better ourselves. As good as the roast was, I really cannot get over how incredible this swing is. This ball has no business advancing forward. Not only did it advance forward, but he kinda crushed it and sauced the hell out of it. Maybe he really is Rahm on drugs:

Other than nine professional victories and a little extra flatness at the top, I really don't see much of a difference.

RELATED: Max Homa spent the morning torching former NFLers' swings on the Twitter machine

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Dirty Birds

New Atlanta Falcons uniforms confirm they will not only play like an XFL team this year, but...

an hour ago
Drag Him

Max Homa checks in with his best swing roast yet (and the guy's swing is must-see)

2 hours ago
Trick Shots

This future PGA Tour pro has perfected the art of skipping shots off a swimming pool

3 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: The Masters theme song actually has lyrics—and they're just as you'd imagine...

4 hours ago
Cheers to Augusta

The Masters 2020 Re-Watch Drinking Game: The official, unofficial way to enjoy the major that...

a day ago
Throwback

I was today years old when I learned the Cowboys had 10 men on the field for Tony Dorsett's TD...

a day ago
Golf 101

Did you know: The origins of the 14-club limit

April 7, 2020
Finish Them

Dana White buying a private island to host UFC fights might be the most 'Mortal Kombat' thing

April 7, 2020
The Grind

A Tiger Woods sighting(!), a tour pro couple pitches in for charity, and a “59” you have to to...

April 7, 2020
Let Bygones Be Bygones

"He got me": Chris Paul finally gives Steph Curry credit for breaking his ankles five years...

April 6, 2020
Something's Got To Give

How golf's revised majors season will impact your college football consumption this fall

April 6, 2020
Yes Please

College GameDay at the Masters would be the greatest crossover event in the history of mankind...

April 6, 2020
Back In the Day

This Allen Iverson story reads like the setup to a great joke: A.I. and D-Wade walk into a . ....

April 6, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The longest playoff in golf history went an exhausting 72 holes for the U.S....

April 6, 2020
Nope

Hard pass on this video of a skydiver pulling his friend's chute after he was knocked out

April 6, 2020
The Masters

Masters 2020: The 10 most syrupy Jim Nantz Masters monologues

April 6, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Video game sports are actually making everything worse

April 6, 2020
Sexy Rexy

Rex Ryan calls Amari Cooper a 'turd' on live television. Not an April Fool's joke

April 3, 2020
Related
The LoopNew Atlanta Falcons uniforms confirm they will not …
Golf News & ToursWhich was the better Masters: 1986 or 2019? - Golf …
Golf News & ToursA dramatic match-play duel, Sergio Garcia's long-aw…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved