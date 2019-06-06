Matthew Wolff turns pro, announces first PGA Tour stop with fantastic hype video

Two days after taking home the Fred Haskins Award as the nation's top Division I men's golfer , Matthew Wolff announced he's taking his game to the pros.

With all that Wolff has accomplished in his two years at Oklahoma State, the decision didn't come as much of a surprise. And considering the 20-year-old's unorthodox swing , neither was the fact that he made his choice known in an eye-catching way. Check out the fantastic hype video Wolff shared, which accompanied his commitment to play in the Travelers Championship on a sponsor's exemption later this month:

Wolff is coming off a sophomore season in which he won a school-record six times. He's currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Rankings behind Oklahoma State teammate Viktor Hovland, who will also be making his pro debut at TPC River Highlands. In fact, the Travelers announced on Thursday it has given exemptions to the top four players in the most recent amateur rankings: Hovland, Wolff, Cal's Collin Morikawa, and USC's Justin Suh. Morikawa and Suh have already turned pro.

Last month, Wolff cruised to an NCAA individual title with a five-shot win. However, his Cowboys, despite leading by a whopping 31 shots after the stroke-play portion of the team event, were upset by Texas in the semifinals of match play in their bid to win back-to-back titles.

Wolff turned heads in his PGA Tour debut earlier this year at the Waste Management Open when he averaged 332 yards off the tee during a first-round 67. The amateur made the cut at TPC Scottsdale and finished T-50.

Wolff's announcement is another boon for the Travelers Championship (June 20-23), which already has commitments from Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and defending champ Bubba Watson among others. Adding one of the most highly anticipated pro debuts in recent history certainly won't hurt TV ratings.

