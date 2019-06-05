Matthew Wolff wins Haskins Award, Maria Fassi wins Annika Award for second straight year

After decorated collegiate careers that included winning NCAA individual titles within the past few weeks, Matthew Wolff and Maria Fassi continued to rack up the accolades on Tuesday, taking home two of college golf’s biggest awards.

Wolff, who won six times in his sophomore season at Oklahoma State, was named recipient of the Fred Haskins Award, given annually to the most outstanding Division I men’s golfer, while Fassi capped her career at Arkansas by taking home the Annika Award, handed out to the most outstanding female golfer in Division I, for a second straight year.

The awards are voted on by players, coaches and media and were announced Tuesday night on Golf Channel. Georgia Southern’s Steven Fisk and Wolff’s OSU teammate Viktor Hovland were the other Haskins finalists, while Wake Forest grad Jennifer Kupcho and Florida State sophomore Frida Kunhult were the other Annika finalists.

Wolff ended his season with nine top-10 finishes in a dozen starts for the Cowboys and finished with a 68.7 scoring average, an NCAA record. A GCAA first-team All-American, he also took home the Jack Nicklaus Award and was a finalist for the Hogan Award. For winning the Haskins Award, Wolff, who is expected to turn pro this summer, also receives an exemption into the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season-opener this fall, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

Fassi, a WGCA first-team All-American who earlier this spring finished runner-up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, ended her senior year at Arkansas by winning the SEC Championships as well as the NCAA individual title on the Razorbacks’ home course before turning pro and tying for 12th at the U.S. Women's Open in her debut.

The winner of the Annika Award receives an exemption into the 2020 Evian Championship, though Fassi had already been given a spot in the field thanks to her Annika Award win last year.