Matthew Wolff and Ho-sung Choi side-by-side on the range is a golf nerd's dream

3 hours ago

A funky golf swing that has taken the golf world by storm in the past year will be on display at this week's John Deere Classic. That's right, everyone. Ho-sung Choi has taken his talents to the Quad Cities!

Oh, right. Matthew Wolff will be there as well.

Fresh off his thrilling win at the 3M Open, the 20-year-old Wolff is the flavor of the month on Golf Twitter, but Ho-sung has been going viral all the way since last June. And now he'll get his second crack at playing in a PGA Tour event after also previously getting a sponsor exemption at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

But first, in what we're guessing wasn't a coincidence, both guys with eccentric—and ELECTRIC—golf swings practiced side-by-side on the range at TPC Deere Run on Tuesday. And what a sight it was:

Sadly, these two will not be swinging their swings together come Thursday as Choi is paired with Tom Lovelady and Brady Schnell for the first two rounds, while Wolff will tee it up with Charles Howell III and Kevin Tway. But we'll always have this moment.

