Masters 2019: The winning clubs Tiger Woods has used for all five of his Masters titles

Tiger Woods’ five Masters victories have spanned more than two decades and coincided with what many consider to be the Golden Age of golf equipment technology. Certainly Woods’ use of the multilayer, solid-core Nike Tour Accuracy TW ball was a paradigm shift for equipment used by tour players and the distances they hit them.

Woods’ Masters career has also seen players go from drivers in the 260 cubic-centimeter range to 460 ccs, and in Woods’ case, the move from steel to graphite shafts in metalwoods. A few things have stayed constant over time for Woods, however. He continues to use a Scotty Cameron putter, and he only carries two wedges in his bag along with his pitching wedge when most players use three and a pitching wedge.

Even at 43 years of age, Tiger still hits those muscle-back blade irons better than any human on earth. Here’s a look at the equipment that Woods has won his five Masters titles with.

Tiger Woods' equipment through his five Masters titles :

Pinterest Augusta National Tiger Woods tees off on the 15th hole during the 1997 Masters.

1997:

Ball: Titleist Professional 90

Driver: King Cobra (True Temper Dynamic Gold X 100), 9 degrees

3-wood: Titleist PT15, 15 degrees

Irons (2-4): Mizuno MP-29; (5-PW): Mizuno MP-14

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTG (56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport TE I3

Pinterest Augusta National The clubs Tiger used at the 1997 Masters Tournament

Pinterest Dom Furore/Golf Digest, Golf World

2001:

Ball: Nike Tour Accuracy TW

Driver: Titleist 975D (True Temper Dynamic Gold X 100), 7.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 970, 15 degrees

Irons (2-PW): Titleist 681 Forged

Wedges: Titleist Vokey (58, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 Tiger

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods' 15th major was improbable and familiar all at once

Pinterest Augusta National Tiger Woods and Stevie Williams during the 2001 Masters.

2002:

Ball: Nike Tour Accuracy TW

Driver: Nike Forged Ti (True Temper Dynamic Gold X 100), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 970, 15 degrees

Irons (2-PW): Titleist 681 Forged

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design (58, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 Tiger

Pinterest (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 15th tee during the final round of the 2005 Masters.

2005:

Ball: Nike One Platinum TW

Driver: Nike Ignite 460cc (Mitsubishi Diamana Blue Board 83), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Nike T60 Ignite, 15 degrees

Irons (2-PW): Nike Forged Blades

Wedges: Nike Pro Combo (56 degrees), Nike TW Blade (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 Tiger

2019:

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60TX), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M5 , 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 , 19 degrees

Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P7TW

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 Tiger prototype

TaylorMade announces Tiger Woods' designed P7TW irons

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS