Masters 2019: The winning clubs Tiger Woods has used for all five of his Masters titles

Tiger Woods’ five Masters victories have spanned more than two decades and coincided with what many consider to be the Golden Age of golf equipment technology. Certainly Woods’ use of the multilayer, solid-core Nike Tour Accuracy TW ball was a paradigm shift for equipment used by tour players and the distances they hit them.
Woods’ Masters career has also seen players go from drivers in the 260 cubic-centimeter range to 460 ccs, and in Woods’ case, the move from steel to graphite shafts in metalwoods. A few things have stayed constant over time for Woods, however. He continues to use a Scotty Cameron putter, and he only carries two wedges in his bag along with his pitching wedge when most players use three and a pitching wedge.
Even at 43 years of age, Tiger still hits those muscle-back blade irons better than any human on earth. Here’s a look at the equipment that Woods has won his five Masters titles with.
Tiger Woods' equipment through his five Masters titles:
1997:
Ball: Titleist Professional 90
Driver: King Cobra (True Temper Dynamic Gold X 100), 9 degrees
3-wood: Titleist PT15, 15 degrees
Irons (2-4): Mizuno MP-29; (5-PW): Mizuno MP-14
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTG (56, 60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport TE I3
2001:
Ball: Nike Tour Accuracy TW
Driver: Titleist 975D (True Temper Dynamic Gold X 100), 7.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist 970, 15 degrees
Irons (2-PW): Titleist 681 Forged
Wedges: Titleist Vokey (58, 60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 Tiger
2002:
Ball: Nike Tour Accuracy TW
Driver: Nike Forged Ti (True Temper Dynamic Gold X 100), 9.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist 970, 15 degrees
Irons (2-PW): Titleist 681 Forged
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design (58, 60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 Tiger
2005:
Ball: Nike One Platinum TW
Driver: Nike Ignite 460cc (Mitsubishi Diamana Blue Board 83), 8.5 degrees
3-wood: Nike T60 Ignite, 15 degrees
Irons (2-PW): Nike Forged Blades
Wedges: Nike Pro Combo (56 degrees), Nike TW Blade (60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 Tiger
2019:
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS
Driver: TaylorMade M5 (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60TX), 9 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade M5, 15 degrees
5-wood: TaylorMade M3, 19 degrees
Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P7TW
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 Tiger prototype
