Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson confirms outrageous Jordan Spieth wedding story, warms up with $100 bills hanging out of pocket

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters is the greatest show on turf. And what would the spectacle be without its greatest showman ?

Phil Mickelson, always entertaining, made many a headline last week thanks to an interview from country star Jake Owen. In a podcast with Barstool Sports, Owen relayed a tale at Jordan Spieth's wedding involving a confrontation with Mickelson over the subpar showing of "The Match," only for Phil to shut Owen down with some choice words and a $100 bill.

Speaking at Augusta National on Tuesday, Mickelson confirmed the viral story as true.

"It happened exactly like he said," Mickelson said. "Jake nailed it, verbatim. Rickie Fowler and I were talking, he was right there, Jake had a bunch of buddies behind him and thought he would show off a little bit and I kind of shot him down, so, yeah.

"I can't tell it any better than he can. You know, it's much better coming from him. I didn't know he was going to talk about it publicly, but yeah, I mean, it's all true. It happened exactly like he said."

In itself, a satisfying ending to a fantastic tidbit. Only Phil Mickelson added the cherry on top at the practice facility, as cameras "happened" to catch Mickelson warming up with money falling out of his pocket.

The Masters doesn't officially start until Thursday. But let the score board show Mickelson has the early lead.

