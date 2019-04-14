Masters 2019 Live Blog: Follow Tiger Woods as he chases history and Francesco Molinari's lead in the final round

Sunday marks a first in Masters history—the only time ever at Augusta National that the final round started in threesomes off split tees. As Jim Nantz just eloquently said on the CBS broadcast, this is a final round unlike any other .

What should we expect today at Augusta? Already, Jordan Spieth is 4-under through four holes and now at 7-under, Rory McIlroy is 3-under through his first four holes—so we could have low scoring. We had three players shoot 8-under 64s (Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson and Tony Finau), so is a similar score in the cards on Day 4? Some of the pins are tucked, and the conditions will get more difficult as the thunderstorms get closer.

11:11 a.m.: For a second straight day, Tiger Woods throws a dart at the seventh hole, as he uses the backslope beautifully as his second shot rolls within a foot of the hole. That'll be a tap-in birdie for Tiger to get back to even-par for the day.

Molinari, meanwhile, will have to get up and down from just in front of the front right bunker. He did well to escape the trees to this point—but it'll be a difficult up-and-down, though he'll hope to play the pitch up to the backslope so it rolls back down near the flag.

11:04 a.m.: Francesco Molinari will need his scrambling skills again as his tee shot hooks left at the seventh hole. As Nick Faldo pointed out, that could be a reaction to his slice at the fifth hole. The driver might not be on, but his scrambling skills certainly have been with 48 holes without a bogey, going 19 for 19 on scrambling this week.

Tiger Woods finds the fairway after backing off initially with his fairway wood.

11:01 a.m.: Time after time, we've seen Molinari's abilities to grind out pars. He has five already today. And he has 47 straight holes without a bogey. From the treacherous position behind the green, Molinari shows off his deft touch and it settles about seven feet from the green for another par.

And Tiger misses the birdie opportunity from 14 feet. That feels like a crucial miss, especially with Molinari's par, as the lead is still three going to the seventh hole.

10:51 a.m.: It's gut-check time again for the Italian. Molinari's tee shot hit the green and rocketed off the back into the patrons. He's 18 of 18 in scrambling this week, and he's working on 47 straight holes without a bogey.

Tiger, meanwhile, hits a crafty tee shot that works off the side slope on the right side and settles about 14 feet from the pin. Tiger ignited his round yesterday with a birdie at the sixth. Can he do the same today?

10:46 a.m.: The carnage continues at the newly redesigned fifth hole for Tiger Woods. For a fourth straight day, Tiger bogeys the hole. This bogey gives him two bogeys in a row to drop him to 1-over on the day.

And Molinari makes the 8-footer for par. It's a three-shot lead for Molinari over Tiger and Koepka.

10:40 a.m.: Fantastic touch from Francesco Molinari on his third shot from just short of the green. He takes it sky high and nearly holes the pitch shot, as it rolls 8 feet past.

And now we see why: Tony Finau, on the green in a position in front of Molinari, lost his putt across the ridge, and will have 30 feet now for his par. This is not a good diagram:

10:34 a.m.: Francesco Molinari gets someone fortunate to have a clear path to the hole right of the fifth fairway, from 217 yards out. He puts his metalwood in front of the green, leaving him with a tough but do-able up-and-down.

Tiger, from the middle of the fairway 219 yards out, finds the front right part of the green, but he'll have a difficult 39-footer upcoming along the ridge line to this hole location. Finau also finds the front part of the green

10:30 a.m.: We have the first mistake for Francesco Molinari at the fifth hole. It appears that his drive has went way right over the patrons. We've seen a couple shots over there the past couple of days, and players are getting fortunate with where they end up. So Molinari might be OK, but he'll be way back and he'll have to use his deft skills to keep his bogey-free streak of 46 holes in a row alive.

10:25 a.m.: Seeing some pretty defensive putting from Molinari, as he's coming up just short on a lot of his birdie tries like he just did at No. 4. Good strategy by him, as he's now made four straight pars to begin his round and keep the lead, which is now back to two shots as Tiger's par putt lips out. That's a big-time momentum killer. Back to a two-shot deficit for Tiger.

Tom Brady asks a great question ...

10:23 a.m.: Tiger's chip was okay, not his best. He's going to have 10 feet left to save par. Big moment.

10:19 a.m.: At the par-3 fourth, Tiger's tee shot hits the front of the green but rolls back off the false front. Loooong birdie look coming up. Molinari and Finau both go long and left but have much shorter looks at bird. Up at No. 7, Phil Mickelson has another great look at birdie that just misses. He needed that if he wanted to make a real push. He's still only five back at eight under, but things would have got real interesting had he got to nine under before the par-5 eighth.

10:11 a.m.: Molinari's birdie effort comes up a foot short and he cleans it up for a par-par-par start. Tiger follows with a slick birdie putt right of the pin and DRAINS it. Folks, it's GAME ON !

10:08 a.m.: Speaking of the Tiger party, there could be a party at the short par-4 third shortly after Woods' approach. He sticks one to about 10 feet from the fairway. Molinari, meanwhile, is just off the back of the green.

10:07 a.m.: In case we missed this (of course we did, it's Brooks Koepka, he gets no respect!), Brooks Koepka made birdie at No. 2 and par at No. 3 and is now tied with Woods and Finau at 11 under. This is last summer all over again with Molinari and Koepka looking to spoil the Tiger party.

10:02 a.m.: Interesting strategy at the third from Molinari, who laid well back with an iron off the tee to avoid the bunkers down the left side of the fairway. After Finau piped a driver up near the green, Tiger also played an iron off the tee and found the fairway with Francesco. They'll each have about 140 into the green.

9:56 a.m.: After Tony Finau and Francesco Molinari each hit their third shots inside 10 feet of the hole, Tiger's long birdie effort rolls past a few feet, leaving him with a testy comeback par putt. He buries it right in the center shortly after Molinari misses his birdie putt. Huge turn of events there. Tiger should have lost at least one, maybe more, and instead is still only two back. Finau missed his birdie putt as well and remains at 11 under.

Up at the sixth, Phil Mickelson makes his third birdie in his last four holes, putting him at eight under for the tournament. LURK!

9:50 a.m. : Tiger cuts in a long iron and hits an almost perfect shot. Had it gone one yard further it likely takes the slope and ends up close to the hole, but it took an awkward hop and stuck on the front of the green. He still has a birdie look, but it's from 60 feet.

9:48 a.m.: Up ahead at No. 5, from 215 yards out, Phil Mickelson almost holes his second shot for eagle. Hell of a birdie for Lefty on one of the hardest holes on the course to get to seven under for the week.

9:46 a.m.: Okay everybody, take a deep breath, Tiger is safe and sound. Woods' ball ended up in a spot that gave him a lane to punch out back into the fairway and set up a look at the green from 217 yards for his third. Birdie would be miraculous, and a par would feel like a small victory after that drive. This has not been his hole this week, as he's made only one birdie. Meanwhile, Molinari is up near the green in two and you can basically guarantee he makes birdie.

9:40 a.m.: Trouble at No. 2 for Tiger Woods, as his tee shot has hooked into the trees. We'll see if he got lucky and didn't roll into the creek ... but he's going to have his work cut out for him just to make par.

Francesco Molinari's short drive comes up short of the right fairway bunkers. We haven't seen anyone hit it short of those bunkers on that line with their driver this week.

Tony Finau was not short. He bombed his 321 yards down the middle, leaving him with 265 yards left to the second.

9:35 a.m.: Xander Schauffele has a birdie-birdie start to his final round. That's a dream start for the 25-year-old American, who stumbled with two bogeys coming home on Saturday at the 15th and 18th. Schauffele's now 10-under and three back of the lead.

9:33 a.m.: Just as he's done all week—and really, since the Open Championship, Molinari proves he has nerves of steel. The Italian rolls in the 13-footer for par at the first to maintain his two-shot lead over Tiger and Finau.

9:31 a.m.: Molinari's putt from off the green slides way past—13 feet past. That's going to be an early tester for the Italian.

Tiger's birdie putt slides by on the low side, he'll have about 2 feet left for par.

9:28 a.m. : Finau's drive ended up next to a tree at the first, leaving him with an abbreviated backswing off the pine straw. He punched it up near the green, but a drainage board took a little distance off it. He chips it close to within two feet for an easy par to start.

Molinari's approach misses the green just barely to the left side, but with the back left hole location, Molinari will have less than 30 feet for a doable birdie.

9:22 a.m.: The final pairing is off the tee—Francesco Molinari's fairway wood hits the fairway, Tony Finau's driver goes through the fairway into the left trees and Tiger hits the fairway with his metalwood. We're off!

9:19 a.m. : The Sunday pin at 16 tends to create opportunities for a hole-in-one. And we have one early today.

Bryson DeChambeau just made his first hole-in-one (he talked about it earlier in the week after nearly making one here) at the 16th hole. And his celebration was exactly what you'd expect from someone who's never made an ace.

9:14 a.m. : The penultimate group (Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson and Ian Poulter) is now off the first tee. Brooks Koepka just bombed it 318 yards down the middle at this uphill opener, leaving him just 128 yards in. That's an amazing drive. Koepka disappointingly hits his approach to 37 feet.

For those keeping track at home, Koepka outdrove Simpson by 47 yards at the first hole. Wow.

9:00 a.m. : With TV coverage starting early on Sunday, there's already a lot to catch up on. As we mentioned, Jordan Spieth is off to a hot start—birdieing 1, 2 and 4—and he's now up to 7-under through his first four holes. There are a ton of low scores already

Here's Rory's eagle putt at 13 (he started at 10):

