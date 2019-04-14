Masters 2019: Watch Bryson DeChambeau make a hole-in-one on Sunday at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bryson DeChambeau nearly aced the 16th hole on Thursday at Augusta National. Following his first round at the Masters, his 66 good enough for a share of the lead, DeChambeau had a shocking admission.

"I've never had an ace, ever, unfortunately," DeChambeau said. "I was really hoping it would go in." Pressed if he just meant in competition, DeChambeau sighed. "Never. Ever."

Although DeChambeau's green-jacket aspirations quickly dissipated—he followed his six-under Thursday with a 75 and 73—he's at least taken care of that "never ever" claim.

Starting on the second nine at Augusta National Sunday morning, DeChambeau's woes continued, doubling the 10th and 11th. But he bounced back with birdies at the 12th and 15th, then produced the first roars on this final round by making a hole-in-one at the 16th:

Yep, that is the celebration of a man who made his first ace.

Granted, the 16th has facilitated more than its share of eagles in the past decade, with nine now since 2010. But there are enough stormy clouds in the Augusta area; who are we to rain on DeChambeau's parade?

