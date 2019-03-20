Masters 2019: Masters Tee Times

For the first time since 2006, golf fans had something to hold them over until the Masters this winter with the rescheduling of the Players Championship. The event, while not a major, still had a major feel, and it produced one of the more memorable Sundays in recent history. That's not to say there aren't other big-time events during the West Coast and Florida swings, but the Players gave fans the type of must-see tournament the winter months have been lacking in the last decade.

With that said, the Masters still can't get here soon enough, and it will always signal the beginning of golf season, specifically for those who live in cold-weather areas of the country. The sights and sounds at Augusta National kick off the year in a way that no other tournament can, and this year's edition of the Masters promises to be a special one. There are too many intriguing storylines to count, with Rory McIlroy's quest for the career Grand Slam leading the way following his Players Championship victory. Of course, there's also Tiger Woods, who will be the main draw as long as he's still healthy enough to compete at Augusta National. Patrick Reed, whose game is beginning to trend in the right direction, is the defending champion.

Check back here for tee times for the 83rd Masters Tournament as soon as they are revealed.