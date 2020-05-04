Man vs. turkey is the best duel we've seen on a golf course in some time

Many of the country's golf courses opened over the weekend , a decision with which not everyone is happy. But it was an animal and not a person who put up the biggest fight. Literally.

In what is the best golf course duel we've seen since Tyrell Hatton held off Marc Leishman to win at Bay Hill two years months ago before the coronavirus pandemic put a pause in the PGA Tour season, we present man vs. turkey (WARNING: There's a little NSFW language, but fortunately, there is no harming of a turkey):

Look, we get the guy's frustration. You're finally out playing again, it's a nice day, and a freaking turkey won't leave you alone. But maybe just move out of the way? Also, that thing is huge. He's lucky it didn't snap his driver in two.

We compile a list of Turkeys of the Year every Thanksgiving so this one will definitely make it. The guy, that is.

