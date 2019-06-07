Luke Donald's photo collection continues to be a treasure trove with old pic of Sergio Garcia ...

Luke Donald has shown flashes of his old self in recent weeks with a third-round 65 at the Memorial and by qualifying for the U.S. Open. His pictures of his old self, however, continue to be much more entertaining.

Last year, Luke shared some fantastic —and embarrassing—photos of himself and several other Ryder Cup teammates from 2004. Two words: Frosted tips.

But Donald dug even deeper into his photo collection on Thursday to produce this gem with Sergio Garcia from their days as teenaged golfers in honor of them being paired together at this week's RBC Canadian Open.

Awww. Aren't they cute?

Donald later clarified the photo was actually from the 1995 European Boys Team Championship. Donald says he lost that day, but beat Sergio in singles to help lead England to the title. Anyway, here was Sergio's reaction:

Wow is right. But be careful, Sergio. Luke's probably got a lot more where that came from.

