Luke Donald's wife filmed him leaving the mall—and boy, was he a happy camper

A bad back has kept Luke Donald away from the golf course for most of the past year. And while we feel for the former World No. 1 being sidelined from doing what he loves, our heart goes out to him even more for being forced to do something he hates instead. Shopping.

On Wednesday, while many of the game's best golfers were at Bay Hill preparing for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational , Donald was about three hours south at the Boca Raton Town Center. And his wife, Diane, took this funny video of Luke that makes his exit from the mall look like Andy Dufresne's prison escape in The Shawshank Redemption .

Poor guy. And a long day of shopping can't be good for the back, either.

Donald is currently on a major medical exemption, meaning he has 15 PGA Tour starts to re-earn full membership. So far, the 2011 Player of the Year's only start in 2019 was a missed cut at the Sony Open in January—meaning he's had plenty of time for both therapy on his herniated disc and retail therapy. Hang in there, Luke.