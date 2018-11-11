Trending
Stomach Turning

LSU sitting on the one-yard line as a 13-point favorite is the gambling crime of the century

By
37 minutes ago

Normally, we wait until Monday to round up all the worst bad beats of the weekend in both college football and the NFL. But as we learned with Todd Gurley's "knee" two weeks ago, some are so soul-crushing that they stand on their own. This was in the case for anyone who had LSU -13 against Arkansas on Saturday night.

Leading 24-17 with 5:10 to go, LSU began what would turn out to be the final drive of the game at their own 41-yard line. After eating up nearly four full minutes of clock in seven plays, Tigers running back Nick Brossette broke free, but as he ran toward the end zone he channeled his inner Todd Gurley and went down at the seven-yard line. Rather than run out the rest of the clock, LSU ran another play, and Brossette again had a chance to score, and AGAIN went down, this time at the one-yard line. In other words, he spat in the face of LSU -13 bettors, then beat the crap out of them, kicked them while they were down. all while pointing and laughing like Nelson does in "The Simpsons":

But wait... there's more! LSU ran ANOTHER FREAKING PLAY from the one. Want to know who got the ball? Brossette! Want to know what he did? He didn't score!

Adding insult to injury was the fact that LSU lead 24-3 entering the fourth quarter, but the Razorbacks rallied on their home field to make it a one score game, setting up this absolute dagger. As Gurley pointed out two weeks back, it is the smart move, no matter how fishy it looks. Brossette continued to dance on everyone's grave afterwards:

Very angry is the understatement of the year.

RELATED: That Todd Gurley "knee" crushed Vegas sportsbooks, while earning one gambler over $600,000

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Stomach Turning

LSU sitting on the one-yard line as a 13-point favorite is the gambling crime of the century

37 minutes ago
Sorry Eh

Maple Leafs defenseman scores fluke goal, apologizes to Devils goalie in most Canadian move...

November 10, 2018
Bad Parenting

Sh*tty Father of the Year shoves son to the ground to make youth soccer save

November 9, 2018
Bounce Back

The latest Tiger-Phil hype video for 'THE MATCH' might even bring the haters around

November 8, 2018
Blunt Honesty

PK Subban calls himself a p***y, still wins trash talk battle with Avs defenseman with ease

November 8, 2018
Viral Videos

This guy's Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley impersonations are SCARY accurate

November 8, 2018
Pray For Chaos

Ranking 11 College Football Playoff scenarios from most tired to most WIRED

November 8, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Ian Rapoport on his son bursting into room while he was on live and how he...

November 8, 2018
Jackass of the Week

69-year-old man tries to legally change his age to 49 because time is a flat circle or...

November 8, 2018
MVP Privileges

The bedtime routine in the Brees household involves throwing lots of footballs (obviously)

November 8, 2018
Wish List

Gucci selling $870 pre-dirtied tennis sneakers just in time for the holidays

November 7, 2018
Tour Life

This PGA Tour pro is much more chill about an airline losing his golf clubs than you would be

November 7, 2018
Vicious Slams

If you missed Miles Bridges' THUNDEROUS dunk you should stop what you're doing and watch it...

November 7, 2018
Gambling

Aussie gambler hits on HUGE (and totally random) parlay involving Brooks Koepka's PGA win from...

November 7, 2018
Growing Up

Why Jordan Spieth recently kicked out all of his roommates (HINT: This photo)

November 7, 2018
Just Take It Easy Man

Milan Lucic hunting down and assaulting a Tampa Bay Lightning rookie is pretty terrifying

November 7, 2018
The Match

This video of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson playing golf pong is. . . pretty disappointing

November 7, 2018
Let's Cook

Don't freak out, but a 'Breaking Bad' movie is reportedly happening

November 7, 2018
Related
The LoopAlabama is already a massive Week 1 favorite in the…
The LoopThe 5 worst, gambling-retirement-worthy bad beats o…
The LoopAccording to Vegas, college football's sneakiest te…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection