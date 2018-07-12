Trending
LSU lineman lifts 605 pounds, lets out guttural scream that should give opponents nightmares

Since 2010, the LSU Tigers have ranked in the top 30 in the NCAA in rushing offense all but one season. Part of that is due to a stout group of running backs, many of whom you'll find thriving on NFL rosters. Leonard Fournette, Jeremy Hill, Spencer Ware and Alfred Blue instantly come to mind, and there's plenty of reason to believe that Derrius Guice, taken 59th overall by the Washington Redskins in the NFL Draft, will have similar success to his predecessors.

But the key to any rushing attack is the offensive line, which isn't breaking any news. LSU consistently has one of the best group of hog mollies in the country, and it appears 2018 will be no different judging by this frightening offensive lineman Adrian Magee. Here's the 6'5'', 323-pound junior guard lifting 605 pounds and letting out a guttural scream. In other words, Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge:

Nightmare fuel for those on the defensive line at Southeastern Louisiana, LSU's week 2 cupcake opponent that the Tigers could likely beat if they slotted Magee under center and let him do his best Jared Lorenzen impression.

Oh, and according to AndTheValleyShook.com, Magee is one of the backups on the Tigers O-line. Talk about depth. LSU's returning starters include sophomore Edward Ingram (6'4'', 314 pounds), senior Garrett Brumfield (6'3'', 299 pounds) and sophomore Saahdiq Charles (6'5'', 321 pounds). You could throw Trent Richardson back there and he could find a hole behind that group.

