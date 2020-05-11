This is the longest the Korda sisters have gone without playing a golf tournament since turning pro. The LPGA Tour’s season went on pause starting in February and won’t restart until July 15th. With the unexpected downtime, the sisters are finding outlets for their competitive energy and staying entertained—everything from binging Ozark on Netflix to puzzling.

Quarantining in their respective homes, their separation highlights one of the inequities in the quarantine: though all golfers are not competing, not everyone has been able to play . At the time of the interview, Nelly, currently No. 2 in the world, was able to play on her golf course while Jessica had to set up a net in her backyard and await the opening of courses in her town.

RELATED: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

While the sisters who are six years apart in age aren’t able to officially compete against each other right now, they did share a funny story about competing with each other on the LPGA Tour. Jessica, 27, and Nelly, 21, are each other’s biggest fans, but that doesn’t get in the way of them wanting to win. They always know where the other is on the leaderboard, and Nelly shared a story of how that knowledge led her to calling a long putt on the 18th to bump her sister out of the top 10. The two laugh about that story, and others, on this week’s Golf Digest Podcast, beginning at the 37-minute mark.

Pinterest Jamie Squire

Alex Myers, Daniel Rapaport and I also debate whether or not it’s OK for Vijay Singh to play in an upcoming Korn Ferry event, and get excited for live golf to make its long-awaited return to our televisions this weekend. Please have a listen: