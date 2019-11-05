Trending
Viva La Chargers!

Los Angeles Chargers stage glorious revolt over London relocation rumors

By
2 hours ago
NFL: SEP 25 Chargers at Colts
Icon Sportswire

Let's just get this out of the way up front: The Los Angeles Chargers haven't been a huge hit in La La Land. They play in a soccer stadium half populated by opposing teams' fans. They're still mistakingly referred to as the "San Diego Chargers" about once every broadcast. They have not put down roots, so to speak, and thus when rumors that the NFL had targeted the Chargers for a potential London relocation began to swirl on Tuesday, no one was surprised. Least of all the people who have come to expect idiotic decision making from their national football juggernaut.

Allowing Dean Spanos to put the entire franchise on a flatbed and ship it 90 minutes north was a bad enough idea already, especially considering Stan Kroenke's traveling carnival was also rolling into town that same year. But not being huge fans of lesson learnin', the NFL is now reportedly thinking about moving a team that couldn't handle 120 miles EIGHT FREAKING TIME ZONES. The Chargers already can't win in the 1 p.m. block in Miami. What do you expect to happen if you tack on another ocean? Spoiler Alert: It probably looks something like this:

RELATED: Philip Rivers, who has EIGHT children, tells Dan Patrick he's not done having children

Thankfully for fans of American football staying, at the very least, North American, Spanos—whose fault this whole mess is anyway—and the Chargers are not going quietly. Exactly the opposite, in fact. On Tuesday afternoon, in response to what we now assume were fairly substantiated rumors, the Chargers issued one of the most public revolts of management in NFL history, and as you've probably already guessed, it was absolutely glorious. First came the big man himself, who didn't exactly mince his f-bombs...

Then the Chargers social media crew got in on the act, meme-ifying their angst with another f-bomb laced tirade, this time courtesy of Leo "Wolf of Wall Street" DiCaprio. Leo, take it away...

Suffice to say, Bolts HQ should be expecting a phone call from Roger Goodell any second now. This is the kind of problem you're supposed to keep "in house" in the NFL, but the Chargers said f—K it (literally) and hung everybody's dirty laundry up to dry, including the league's nasty relocation granny panties. That definitely going to earn them a week or two in the hole, but man, oh man was it worth it.

RELATED: Philip Rivers installing a film room in his SUV to beat the Los Angeles traffic is a genius move

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viva La Chargers!

Los Angeles Chargers stage glorious revolt over London relocation rumors

2 hours ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s amazing streak gets snapped, Greg Norman gets snubbed(?) by Tiger Woods, and...

4 hours ago
When Pets Attack

Dogs barking at the Monday Night Football cat is the wholesome content the internet was built...

4 hours ago
One of these Things is Not like the Other

Fashion brand mistakes LeBron James for Swaggy P in best inadvertent insult of the week

6 hours ago
Stay Humble

Brendon Todd celebrated his PGA Tour win with a middle seat in coach on ride back from Bermuda

19 hours ago
Oh Skip

Skip Bayless flirts with worst take in sports history, can barely resist its intoxicating pull

a day ago
DC Goes Hard

The Washington Nationals partied harder than Ovechkin at Sunday's Capitals game

November 4, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Fire Adam Gase into the sun (Jets fans' words, not ours)

November 4, 2019
Famous Jameis

Jameis Winston has fascinating interpretation of "glass half full" after four straight losses

November 4, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Furman quarterback Hamp Sisson is the world's greatest teammate and our college football star...

November 4, 2019
Monday Superlatives

With the Houston Astros' loss, Sports Karma is making a huge comeback

November 4, 2019
Cancel Refs

Calais Campbell literally whiffs on tackling Deshaun Watson, still gets 15-yard personal foul...

November 3, 2019
Fails

Dartmouth beats Harvard on wild Hail Mary on final play, camera man completely botches filming...

November 2, 2019
Trick or Tiger

Tiger Woods takes adorable photo with kid dressed up like him for Halloween

November 1, 2019
As Fate Would Have It

Kid dressed as Freddie Freeman runs into the real Freddie Freeman while trick-or-treating in...

November 1, 2019
Heat Check

Damn, Jimmy Garoppolo definitely just shot his shot with Erin Andrews

November 1, 2019
Laughing Stocks

Is Leonard Fournette giggling every time the Jets tackle him the new Kawhi laugh?

October 31, 2019
Fails

Houston TV station puts up the most obvious World Series graphic of all time

October 31, 2019
Related
The LoopLos Angeles Chargers stage glorious revolt over Lon…
The LoopPhil Mickelson’s amazing streak gets snapped, Greg …
The LoopDogs barking at the Monday Night Football cat is th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved