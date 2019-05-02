Lexi Thompson's social media break is not related to round with President Trump, agency clarifies

On Sunday LPGA star Lexi Thompson posted a message on Instagram, telling her fans that she was taking a break from all social platforms. "I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it," Thompson said. "Thank you to my true fans out there I will be back on but I’m going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding."

In itself, this wasn't particularly shocking, as Thompson as taken similar social media sabbaticals in her career. However, several prominent media entities ran stories that inferred Thompson's break stemmed from backlash for playing a round of golf over Easter with President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Thompson's team refuted these reports.

"It has come to our attention that the reason for Lexi Thompson's decision to take a break from social media has been taken out of context by various media outlets," read a statement from Blue Giraffe Sports." Lexi's decision was not based on a recent event or post, but rather from a culmination of harsh, hurtful, and unwarranted commentary from social media abusers over time.

"Lexi is aware that this is a constant problem for most people in the public spotlight, and she has always readily accepted that fact. Lexi is excited to compete in the LPGA Mediheal Championship this week in San Francisco and simply wanted to remove this negative variable on a temporary basis in order to focus on competing against the world's best.

"Any news report that a recent event or situation led to her decision is completely false and erroneous.

"Lexi wants to thank all of her fans and supporters for their continued outpouring of support and encouragement, and looks forward to being back very soon."

Thompson has been a longtime playing partner of Trump, although said in 2017 that the two don't get into politics on the course.

The 24-year-old is the highest ranked American in the Rolex Rankings, coming it at No. 8 in the world. She has two top 10s in six starts this season.

